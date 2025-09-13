AI-driven search engine running inside a laundry room aims to rival Google, and you can try it yourself — programmer harnesses old server parts and AI to deliver quality results

This server delivers search results between washing machine cycles.

Temperamental AI
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A programmer wants to take on Google Search, starting with two PCs that sit in his laundry room. Ryan Pearce, who worked in both enterprise software and game development roles, was curious about what it takes to build a search engine. According to Fast Company, Pearce built two search engines: Searcha Page and its incognito variant, Seek Ninja. These two engines both have a database with over 2 billion entries. Although it’s less than half a percent of Google’s 400-billion-strong search index, it’s still a considerable number, and he expects to double it in the next six months or so.

This self-hosted search engine sits in Pearce’s home — but instead of going with a low-powered Raspberry Pi or a mini-PC that most people use when self-hosting, he opted for a used 32-core AMD EPYC 7532, which was one of the best workstation CPUs when it launched in 2020. After all, if you want to create a massive search engine, you’d need something punchier than an entry-level CPU. Nevertheless, since that processor is already five years old at the time of writing, you can now easily get a used copy for less than $200. “I could have gotten another chip for the same price, which would have had twice as many threads, but it would have produced too much heat,” the programmer told Fast Company.

Pearce said that he’s building his search engine piece by piece, and that he’s already written around 150,000 lines of code. However, he says that he’s done so much more than that, and that he has iterated over 500,000 lines of code. Most of these changes were made to reduce the code’s reliance on large language models and make it work without relying on AI. This technique enabled him to create a complex system and then lock in modules that work by removing the variable of AI.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Zaranthos
    From what I understand with my limited knowledge of the inner workings of search engines is that Google dominated the market largely through bots farming data, manpower, and to some extent better software design going all the way back to the days of AltaVista search. Google also made search easier but back in the day AltaVista was king for anyone who knew how to use the advanced search parameters well. Google won partly because they made search easier for the masses.

    I'm fairly certain good use of AI and enough compute power could give Google a run for their money, especially considering Google probably has manipulated their algorithm far too much with political ideology and prioritizing advertising revenue making it much less useful than it once was.
  • Findecanor
    Google Search won over AltaVista because it produced results that were more relevant to the users' search queries.
    One aspect was that its "PageRank" algorithm (invented by Google's founders) ranked a page higher if there were many links to it. Another that it kept words on a page indexed in order so that the order of words in search queries mattered.

    During the years, Google's precision has deteriorated. One aspect is that commercial entities tried to influence it by publishing slop for it to process (so called "Search Engine Optimization"). Google Search has also changed internally in various ways (that are unknown to anyone but some people at Google).

    If this search engine can be better at producing results that are more relevant to a user's search queries, then the better.
    However. I often find that I have to use quotes to fight against search engines trying to be smart and match different spellings instead of the actual search terms I've entered.
    Current search engines also tend to produce results that match my query only partially even when I use '+' in front of every word so as to indicate that those word are required.
    Only if a search engine honours my queries as I have written them will that search engine be useful to me. But it feels as if this search engine could go the other direction.
