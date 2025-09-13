DNA ‘cassette tape’ research hints at petabyte-scale cartridges and multi-century lifespan on paper — petabytes-per-meter density possible, but today it writes at kilobytes per hour

Chinese researchers have built a working DNA tape drive with petabyte-scale potential; however, the demo only moved 156KB and took nearly an hour to read.

Researchers from the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China have developed a DNA cassette tape drive that functions exactly as one might expect. The experimental setup, published in Science Advances on September 12, is the first working prototype to combine DNA storage with a physical tape-based medium and a compact seekable drive — a clever attempt to merge the longevity of DNA with the scalability of old-school tape libraries.

Data is encoded into synthetic DNA strands, written to a reel of flexible film, and stored in a cartridge that can be loaded, spun, and addressed like magnetic tape. This theoretically yields petabytes-per-meter density and multi-century lifespan on paper. Still, when the system was put to the test in proof-of-concept experiments, it only managed to write a single 156.6KB file, with each read-write cycle taking nearly an hour.

Of course, what’s more important is what the prototype can actually do. To test the full write-read-rewrite loop, the team encoded five small files into DNA. These were deposited onto the tape via a built-in liquid handling system, then recovered using sequencing, deleted, and rewritten. The whole cycle played out automatically in a drive about the size of a lunchbox, complete with reel motors, a microcontroller, and an optical barcode reader.

