My favorite SSD stick, SK hynix's speedy 2TB Tube T31, is down to $118, an all-time low price

My personal favorite flash drive, and the best flash drive we've tested, SK hynix's Tube T31, is down to a new low price of $118 at Amazon. It's one of the fastest USB-A flash drives we've ever tested and a great choice for people looking for a convenient storage solution that is compact and plugs right into any USB Type-A port, while delivering great performance. It's technically a tiny external SSD, but the Tube T31 keeps the familiar (and handily cable-free) USB flash drive form factor.

The Tube T31 2TB flash drive is 26% off, taking it down to a new low price of $118. And if you want to spend less and don't need 2TB, the 1TB Tube T31 is also down to $59, although that's not a new low price.



While some will prefer USB-C, the Tube T31's ultra-prevalent USB Type-A connector makes it easy to use with a host of everyday computing devices, as well as consoles, and it's a great backup or offline data transfer tool.

SK hynix Tube T31 2TB: was $159 now $118 at Amazon A super-compact SSD on a stick, the Tube T31 brings together a 2TB drive with a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connector that offers speeds of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps). This drive is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC & Mac. Perfect for your portable storage needs. Read more ▼

I reviewed the 1TB Tube T31 in 2024 and gave it an Editor's Choice award for its performance. It's a little bulky for a flash drive, and could block neighboring USB ports, particularly on a desktop. But most laptops should have adjacent USB-C ports spaced far enough apart. And the Tube T31 did deliver class-leading performance compared to its peers and, turning in some of the fastest transfer speeds available for a 10 Gbps USB-A drive.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)