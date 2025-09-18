My favorite SSD stick, SK hynix's speedy 2TB Tube T31, is down to $118, an all-time low price
The Tube T31 is an M.2 SSD on a USB-A stick, with the best performance we've seen from a USB-A drive.
My personal favorite flash drive, and the best flash drive we've tested, SK hynix's Tube T31, is down to a new low price of $118 at Amazon. It's one of the fastest USB-A flash drives we've ever tested and a great choice for people looking for a convenient storage solution that is compact and plugs right into any USB Type-A port, while delivering great performance. It's technically a tiny external SSD, but the Tube T31 keeps the familiar (and handily cable-free) USB flash drive form factor.
The Tube T31 2TB flash drive is 26% off, taking it down to a new low price of $118. And if you want to spend less and don't need 2TB, the 1TB Tube T31 is also down to $59, although that's not a new low price.
While some will prefer USB-C, the Tube T31's ultra-prevalent USB Type-A connector makes it easy to use with a host of everyday computing devices, as well as consoles, and it's a great backup or offline data transfer tool.
A super-compact SSD on a stick, the Tube T31 brings together a 2TB drive with a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connector that offers speeds of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps). This drive is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC & Mac. Perfect for your portable storage needs.
I reviewed the 1TB Tube T31 in 2024 and gave it an Editor's Choice award for its performance. It's a little bulky for a flash drive, and could block neighboring USB ports, particularly on a desktop. But most laptops should have adjacent USB-C ports spaced far enough apart. And the Tube T31 did deliver class-leading performance compared to its peers and, turning in some of the fastest transfer speeds available for a 10 Gbps USB-A drive.
The SK hynix Tube T31 2TB uses its impressive performance to blur the lines between external SSDs and flash drives in terms of both speed and capacity. It uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connector, making it compatible with basically any recent device with a USB-A port, and utilizes the full 10 Gbps data bandwidth available, providing speeds of up to 1,000MB/s when transferring your data.
After a rough start with the Mattel Aquarius as a child, Matt built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last 15 years covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper, PCMag and Digital Trends.
- Stewart BendleDeals Writer