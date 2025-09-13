Nintendo revives Virtual Boy after 30 years for the Switch and Switch 2 — lets you play 3D Nintendo Classics titles to bring back the nostalgia

Nintendo announced the Virtual Boy adapter — an accessory that accepts both the Switch and Switch 2 — during the Nintendo Direct 2025 presentation. According to the company’s press release, this will work hand in hand with the upcoming release of Virtual Boy titles in the Nintendo Classics library, allowing Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers to relive the ‘90s.

This add-on is available in two flavors: one is made from plastic and resembles the original 3D console from 1995, priced at $99.99, while the other version is made from cardboard. Although the latter doesn’t look as close to the original as the former, it’s a far more affordable option at just $24.99. But whichever material you choose, it will work with both Switch models, meaning you don’t have to buy Nintendo’s latest handheld to enjoy its classic 3D titles. They’re also quite easy to use — all you have to do is slot your gaming console into the accessory, and you’re good to go.

Virtual Boy – Nintendo Classics – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On

These accessories will become available starting February 17, 2026, alongside the 14 3D titles in the Virtual Boy — Nintendo Classics library. Some of the games include Space Invaders, Virtual Boxing, V-Tetris, Teleroboxer, Mario Clash, Mario’s Tennis, and Classic Pinball. The company also announced that it will open pre-orders at a later date, allowing hardcore fans to get their hands on either of these add-ons as soon as the 3D titles are released.

Currently, it appears that Nintendo is capitalizing on the nostalgia of Switch and Switch 2 owners, particularly those born in the 1980s and 1990s. But we hope that the company goes beyond that and introduces some exclusive stereoscopic 3D titles. That’s because, even though the old titles are quite enjoyable, they’re only available in monochrome and don't fully utilize the advanced hardware found in these newer handhelds. Perhaps other developers can also jump in and port existing 3D games, or even create new ones specifically for the Switch and Switch 2. After all, wouldn’t it be better if we could play Pokémon in 3D and walk around Kanto with Pikachu?

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!