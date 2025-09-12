Nintendo Switch 2 mod adds over an hour of playtime with bigger 8,000mAh battery — unofficial replacement battery packs sell for as little as $40

With only a few months since its launch, the modding community has already started tinkering with the Switch 2 and has come up with a practical solution to battery life issues. A YouTube video posted by user naga shows the entire process of replacing the stock 5,220mAh battery with a higher-capacity 8,000mAh unit to extend the console’s battery life. Interestingly, such replacement batteries are being sold for under $40 on Goofish, an international online marketplace owned by the Alibaba Group.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched with relevant upgrades over its predecessor, including a faster processor along with a bigger and brighter 7.9-inch 120 Hz LCD display. It also features an updated design with larger and sturdier Joy-Con controllers that improve the overall experience of the device. The company also included a larger battery this time, promising longer playtime sessions when you are on the go. However, in our testing, we found that the bump in battery life isn’t as impressive, making it one of the few areas where the Switch 2 falls short.

The modder dismantled the console by removing all screws and carefully taking off the backplate and the metal shield covering the internals. After disconnecting the battery and various cables, they applied isopropyl alcohol to dissolve the adhesive beneath the battery. Using pry tools, the stock unit is lifted out along with any remaining glue.

Since the replacement battery is larger, the metal frame that holds it is trimmed down to create extra space. The metal shield is also modified to fit the 8,000mAh battery. Once everything is reassembled, the backplate snaps back into place without any issues.

There’s no clear data on the overall increase in runtime with the larger battery, but the modder does note that Cyberpunk 2077 running at 40 Hz gained over an hour of playtime, jumping from 2 hours 18 minutes to 3 hours 25 minutes. That’s a substantial improvement and should translate to even better results in less demanding games.

While the mod is certainly enticing, it’s not recommended unless you have prior experience handling delicate electronics. Opening up the console will void the warranty, and since the replacement battery isn’t verified by Nintendo, it could impact both performance and long-term stability.

