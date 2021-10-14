SilverStone's Makes PlayStation 5-Compliant Heatsink for SSDs

Although numerous companies have announced M.2 SSDs designed specifically for Sony's PlayStation 5 game console, there are enthusiasts who already have unused high-end SSDs and who could use them with their PlayStation 5 consoles. For this audience, SilverStone has launched its TP05 heatsink for M.2-2280 drives that will fit perfectly into a PS5.

SilverStone's TP05 (SST-TP05B) comprises of an aluminum heatsink featuring a 5.6-mm z-height, an aluminum bottom cover, and two types of thermal pads: a 0.5 mm thick for the bottom of the drive (with a 1.8W/mK thermal conductivity) and a 1.75-mm thick for the top of the drive (with a 1.5W/mK thermal conductivity). The cooling system can be used with any M.2-2280 SSD and will ensure decent heat dissipation under high loads from both sides of the drive, reports Hermitage Akihabara.

(Image credit: SilverStone)

While the PlayStation 5 can accommodate off-the-shelf SSDs made by third parties, the console has very specific requirements for these devices. First up, it should feature a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and provide sequential read speed of 5500 MB/s or higher. Secondly, thickness of its primary heatsink should not exceed 8 mm, whereas its secondary heatsink should not be thicker than 2.45 mm.



The whole thing isn't unlike building your own external SSD, just for something you put inside your PS5.

It is certainly not hard to pick an SSD already equipped with a cooling system that is compliant with Sony PS5's requirements (some, like Samsung, are making versions of their SSDs with heatsinks just for this purpose), but for those who already have a drive or plan to purchase an SSD without a heatsink and equip it with one themselves, getting SilverStone's TP05 makes sense.

SilverStone did not announce pricing of its SST-TP05B heatsink, and we're not sure of its availability. But this should make plenty of more otherwise-compliant SSDs that you have around your house easily fit Sony's recommendations.