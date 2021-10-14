ViewSonic Targets Gamers With 150 Hz 32-Inch Elite XG320U 4K HDMI 2.1 Monitor

ViewSonic expanded its gaming monitor lineup today with the reveal of the Elite XG320U. The Elite XG320U features a 4K IPS panel that measures 32 inches diagonally and supports refresh rates of up to 150 Hz.

Given its gaming focus, the Elite XG320U adopts an HDMI 2.1 interface that can output 4K content at up to a 144 Hz refresh rate. However, that refresh rate can be overclocked to a maximum of 150 Hz when using a DisplayPort connection, to help it compete with the best 4K gaming monitors on the market. ViewSonic also claims that the XG320U monitor features a 1ms response time and leverages its in-house PureXP display technology. PureXP is a feature that ViewSonic employs to help reduce motion blur in games, to improve overall image clarity.

Other features on deck for the Elite XG320U include AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR 600 support, along with 99% coverage of the Adobe RGB color space. Maximum brightness is listed at 400 cd/m2 and the display is TÜV-certified to boost eye comfort during long gaming sessions, or when simply working on spreadsheets during the day. Interestingly, there’s no mention of HDR support anywhere in ViewSonic’s documentation for the display.

The Elite XG320U’s gaming focus means that it has a few nice touches that will be appreciated, like a built-in hook to hold your headphones when not in use and an anchor to keep your wired mouse’s cable from causing havoc on your desk. You’ll also find relatively thin bezels along the top and sides; the display features a slightly larger bottom bezel. A hexagonal Elite RGB accent/ambient lighting element is located on the back, to spice up the design.

According to ViewSonic, the Elite XG320U is scheduled to launch in the United States in November, priced at $999.99. At this time, global pricing has not been announced, but we’ll provide an update on that information once available.