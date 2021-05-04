Get This WD Blue SN550 1TB NVMe SSD for under $100

When it comes to picking fast, reliable memory for your PC build, Western Digital offers some of the best SSDs you can buy. And now a new discount is taking one of the company's most popular models down to under $100.

For a limited time at Newegg, the WD Blue SN550 1TB M.2 SSD is now just $99.99 with a special discount code.

WD Blue SN550 1TB: was $129.99, now $99.99 at Newegg with code SSDMAY33

This PCIe 3.0 3D NAND drive offers fast speeds, a custom-designed controller and firmware for optimized performance, plus a comprehensive software suite that monitors the health of your SSD constantly. It comes with a 5-year warranty. View Deal

Check out our WD Blue SN550 SSD review to see in detail what makes this the best DRAMless SSD yet. In short, though, it offers seriously competitive performance that outranks its own price range (ranking highly in our PC Mark 10 storage and Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers loading tests), and stands out as one of the most consistent performing low cost PCIe SSDs available.

The SN550 offers sequential read/write speeds up to 2,400 and 1,750 MBps respectively for speed, a Western Digital-designed controller for great efficiency and durability, and a fully-featured software suite to constantly monitor the health of your purchase.

Plus, for long-term peace of mind, it comes with a 5-year warranty. Don’t miss out!