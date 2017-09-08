Tom's Hardware's Custom Core i9 De-Lidder

Tapping

We reach the goal, but now have to create the threads that will hold the screws in place. We make these threads with a tapping arm. You can carry out this operation by hand, but using this "assistant" is faster and ensures perfect accuracy.



Assembly Begins

This image shows the completed body of the tool. All the operations have gone well, so now it is time to assemble our prototype.



CPU? Check.

The processor returns for our first check of the tool. It is too early to claim a victory, but it is not bad!



Installing The Slide

The slide installation is also a success. The guidance is perfect; there is no force required to move the slide back and forth fluidly. On the right side of the tool, you can see the stainless-steel screw that will advance the slide. One turn of the screw will advance the plate only 1 mm, and no more, so we don't shatter the CPU.



The Completed Assembly

Finally, the adjustments are finished, and the tool only lacks the star of the day; the Core i7-7800X. Hopefully, this day will not be his last... the pressure is definitely rising!



The End Result

In the euphoria of the moment we forgot to take the picture. The most important thing is that the delidding worked perfectly! Here you can see the processor without its IHS.

Unlike the usual processors, the Skylake-X's have two superimposed PCBs. We don't know why Intel chose to use a second PCB, but it makes it impossible to delid the CPU with a normal razor blade; the inner glue is unreachable.

This makes delidding more difficult because the processor is larger and there are two levels of glue layers. It takes more force to slide the IHS, which is why we made our tool of aluminum and not plastic. Probably a bit of overkill, but when you can...



Before applying metallic thermal paste, we test the processor quickly to check that it is still functional. A sigh of relief escapes when the X299 Xpower's BIOS appears! In passing, we check that the openings of the tool are wide enough for our fingers.



Rigorous Insulation

The metallic thermal paste is conductive, so we recommend that you put an insulating product on the small components around the die, especially those we marked in pink. For those in yellow, it's up to you, but we covered everything to be safe. You can use black silicone glue to insulate, or even nail polish. Now you can put your favorite paste on the die and arrange the glue on the IHS to prevent it from moving when the processor is not in the socket.



Mode examples

We have applied Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut liquid metal. It's one of the best on the market (see our comparison). Despite its delicate application and constraints (high electrical conductivity, very liquid), it offers the best heat transfer between a die and its IHS, as we proved in in our Core i7-7700K extreme overclocking article.

What did we use for the components around the die? Simple nail polish!



Positioning and Re-gluing

The "X" piece places pressure on the IHS so we can glue it to the package at the correct height. If it is too high, you will have a bad IHS-to-die contact and high temperatures. If the IHS is too low, the die might break under pressure.



