The Tom's Hardware 2017 Gift Guide

By

The Steam Link allows you to use your high-end gaming PC to play games in other rooms. All you need is a display, a network connection, and Steam setup on the PC.

Edifier USA e25 Luna Eclipse

Edifier's compact Luna Eclipse Bluetooth speakers come with a 3" bass driver and a 19mm tweeter on each speaker. They also contain dedicated DSP and DRC hardware to enhance audio and reduce noise. Although these speakers use Bluetooth, they are not completely wireless like many other Bluetooth speakers. They do not contain batteries, and must be connected to a power source for use. They also must be connected to each other.

Belkin 55-Piece Computer Tool Kit

This 55-piece tool kit has a wide range of tools for building a computer or working on electronics. The kit has the basic screw grabber and screw drivers that you find in essentially any tool kit, but it also has a soldering iron and wire cutters for repairing damaged electronics. There is also a small socket set, which really isn't useful for building a PC but still may come in handy.


Prolimatech PRO-PK2-1.5G Nano Aluminum Thermal Paste

Prolimatech's Pro PK-2 is one of the most efficient thermal compounds available on the market. It is also fairly inexpensive. Most system builders have a favorite, go-to thermal paste (feel free to tell us in the comments, as always), but if your gift recipient doesn't play favorites, you can't go wrong with PK-2. If it helps them drop a few degrees on their CPU and overclock a little further, it might just be their favorite gift this year.

Arctic Silver ArctiClean Thermal Material Remover

Removing thermal paste can be a pain. Common rubbing alcohol does the trick in a pinch, but it doesn't always get the CPU IHS completely clean. The two ArctiClean solutions, however, work in conjunction with each other to give the IHS and the base plate of your cooler a spotless mirror shine.


Hiwill Solar Charger Power Bank

This power bank has a capacity of 12000mAh, and it can be charged by traditional USB cable or via the solar panel (1.8W) latched onto one side of the device. The power bank also doubles as an LED flashlight and is waterproof, with an IP67 rating.

Caloics Boruit LED Headlamp

Working on a PC can be challenging if it's difficult to see what you are doing, especially once you've started working inside the case. This headlamp, which obviously makes PC building a hands-free affair, can emit light at three different levels. The large LED in the center can be used by itself, or the two smaller LED lights can be used without the primary LED in the center. If you need more light, you can use all three, which emits 5,000 lumens. The headlamp's 3000mAh 18650 batteries are rechargeable and can power the headset for up to three hours.

Plextor M8Pe 256GB NVMe SSD

Plextor's M8Pe 256GB SSD can achieve 2,000 MB/s sequential reads and 1,400 MB/s sequential writes. It's capable of 280,000 random read IOPS and roughly 240,000 random write IOPS. Plextor included a heatsink with the SSD to help keep it cool, and that heatsink also gives it a more appealing look.

Genesis Heat Gun

A heat gun is your friend if you enjoy repairing portable devices, many of which come with parts—screens, rear covers, etc.—glued together. A heat gun is also an essential tool for bending those hard tubes when making custom liquid cooling loops.


SilverStone 120mm Fan Filter And Grill

This fan filter and grille will help cut down the dust that gets into your PC while reducing heat build-up.

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JoeMomma 04 November 2017 13:44
    I have the Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth 128GB. You didn't mention it's main reason for existence. Toughness! It is waterproof to 100 meters and I have seen one dropped from a 10 story building and still work (with a few minor scratches).
  • IInuyasha74 04 November 2017 14:06
    All flash drives are water proof if you just let them dry out first. Had several get dropped in water over the years and continue to work. Just had to let them dry first.
  • elbert 04 November 2017 14:55
    The steam link is on sale for70% off from steam so its only $14.99.
    http://store.steampowered.com/app/353380/Steam_Link/
  • BaRoMeTrIc 04 November 2017 16:58
    Steam Link is currently 14.99 on Steam. So definitely don't buy it from Amazon.
  • 10tacle 04 November 2017 17:05
    ^^Wow that's a serious deal for a Steam Link. SOLD! Price is good through 11/6.

    Regarding gift cards for Steam and whatnot, keep an eye on Groupon and Dealcatcher. Regularly you'll see a discounted offering. Here's an example for a $60 12-month Xbox Live (Gold) membership for $48 that Dealcatcher linked to eBay:

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/Microsoft-Xbox-LIVE-12-Month-Gold-Membership-for-Xbox-360-XBOX-ONE-/141607184417?rmvSB=true

    But I'll wait for Cyber Monday before buying any tech stuff. Almost always you will get a better deal than the so-called Black Friday "deals" out there.
  • Firedrops 06 November 2017 13:00
    That G13 Gamepad really hurts... I wish they'd update it already, don't want to buy Razer and have yet another background software running.
  • lazymangaka 06 November 2017 18:34
    A 128GB MicroSD card is also a must-have for all of those new Nintendo Switches that will be opened on Christmas morning. The 32GB of internal space goes quickly, especially if you're buying most of the games digitally.
  • bloodroses 08 November 2017 15:51
    Not sure I'd put the SNES Classic Edition in the gift guide list. While it's a neat little device for retrogamers, the thing is harder to find than the Tickle Me Elmo was; outside hiked ebay prices.
  • rabbit4me1 12 November 2017 01:34
    Apparently the clown cars inside I guess cuz the guy that wrote this was really a bozo he has no idea what's out for Christmas and he completely missed the Jedi challenge thingy... Sad and he got paid to do this article
  • rabbit4me1 12 November 2017 01:36
    Apparently the clown car is in sight and this bozo doesn't really know what's hot and not for Christmas in the tech world. He completely missed the Jedi challenge thingy you use the cell phone with that's cool as all get out. Sadly he was paid for this ...sad..
