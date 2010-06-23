The 5 GHz, Six-Core Project: Core i7-980X Gets Chilly

Benchmark Results: Synthetics
It’s a little surprising to see minimal performance differences in 3DMark, since this benchmark has a CPU test. The differences seen in the chart below are almost as small as those of actual games!
PCMark appears to have a preference for Intel’s Hyper-Threading (HT) technology, handicapping our highest overclock slightly.
With HT disabled, the 5 GHz overclock appears to be a completely different processor in Sandra, and not in a good way.
Did you mean Corsair?
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/core-i3-gaming,2588.html
For the CPU to become the choking point, you need the GPU to be extremely powerful. Tom's Hardware formerly used unrealistic tests like Half Life 2 at 640x480 just to prove the CPU performance difference in games, but the fact that nobody used those settings eventually lead to the discontinuation of that testing method.
back to the arcitle, very interesting, and extremely expensive to even consider doing something like this.
Add in the cost and time required to set this type of thing up as well as coating the MB ... lol, I don't even want to think about actually trying to go this extreme.
Water is good for me, and if I want extreme, I will wait till winter and throw my radiator out the window while its freezing outside and pump antifreeze through it lol.
liquidsnake718Nope coolmaster has a whole line of PSU's... He's right, CMPSU-850HX is a Cosair model. Cooler Master does have some decent 850W power supplies though, I have one sitting in my liquid cooling bench station.