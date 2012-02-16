Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing Noctua's NH-D14

The SE2011 (Special Edition 2011) version of Noctua’s NH-D14 contains only the parts need to support Intel’s latest processor interface.

Universal-pattern Intel brackets mate to LGA 2011-exlusive studs using included nuts.

Spring-loaded nuts assure even pressure as the NH-D14’s integrated clamping bracket screws onto each bracket’s studs.

Connecting the fans to our motherboard’s PWM headers and clipping them to the sink completes the installation of Noctua’s NH-D14 SE2011.