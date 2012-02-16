Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

LGA 2011: No Boxed Solution, Pick Your Own Instead
It seems strange to us that Intel no longer includes a cooler with its fastest retail CPUs. This is, after all, the same company that seems to insist that we include our original boxed cooler any time we send in one of our purchased processors in for a warranty exchange. Instead, it now suggests that enthusiasts spend extra money on something that resembles Antec’s Kühler H20 620, but actually costs as much as the larger Kühler H20 920: Intel's own BXRTS2011LQ sealed liquid CPU cooling system.
The rationale behind this move does make sense in that the Core i7-3960X and Core i7-3930K are multiplier-unlocked products that specifically target overclocking enthusiasts. Enthusiasts typically won’t settle for anything as underpowered as its RTS2011AC downdraft cooler, and Intel doesn’t think hanging two pounds of copper and aluminum up to six inches from the surface of a motherboard is a great idea. And while that kind of leverage tugging on your expensive motherboard is probably ill-advised under the harsh conditions of shipping a machine cross-country, systems that are handled gently and don't get moved often tolerate the weight of big, heavy coolers without a problem.
We invited every major CPU cooler manufacturer (that's right, all of them) to show off their LGA 2011-compatible heat sinks, and fourteen responded with products ranging from $30 to $99. That takes either a great deal of confidence or a great leap of faith from the budget cooler companies, since everyone participating in this piece knew that we'd be basing our evaluation on overclocking. The wide price range allows us to really test how much we need to spend on cooling, and how much we can benefit from spending more money than necessary.
Following up on our earlier picture story, here’s a brief overview of each cooler’s basic features, grouped by price first and arranged alphabetically. Please pay special attention to each cooler’s base height, which is measured with the intake fan at its highest position, along with thickness and offset. If the fan overhangs your DIMM slots, its base height (plus around 0.3" for the CPU/LGA package) represents your maximum supported DIMM height.
|LGA 2011 CPU Cooler Features, Sub-$50 Models
|Arctic Cooling Freezer i30
|Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo
|Corsair A70
|Enermax ETS-T40
|SilenX EFZ-120HA5
|Height
|6.3"
|6.3"
|6.3"
|6.3"
|6.2"
|Width
|5.5"
|4.7"
|4.9"
|5.5"
|4.9"
|Rad. Thickness
|2.6"
|2.0"
|2.8"
|2.8"
|2.3"
|Total Thickness
|3.8"
|3.1"
|5.1"
|3.6"
|3.4"
|Base Height
|1.2"
|1.4"
|1.5"
|1.5"
|1.4"
|Assy. Offset
|0.5" Forward
|1.1" Forward
|Centered
|1.0" Forward
|1.1" Forward
|Cooling Fans
|1 x 120 x 25 mm
|1 x 120 x 25 mm
|2 x 120 x 25 mm
|1 x 120 x 25 mm
|1 x 120 x 25 mm
|Connectors
|1 x PWM
|1 x PWM
|2 x Three-Pin
|1 x PWM
|1 x Three-Pin
|Weight
|32 Ounces
|22 Ounces
|41 Ounces
|23 Ounces
|23 Ounces
|Web Price
|$40
|$35
|$35
|$30
|$33
|LGA 2011 CPU Cooler Features, $50-79 Models
|Akasa Venom Voodoo
|Coolink Corator DS
|Gelid GX-7 Rev. 2
|Xigmatek Venus SD1266
|Height
|6.5"
|6.2"
|6.3"
|6.4"
|Width
|5.1"
|5.5"
|5.1"
|5.2"
|Rad. Thickness
|2.8"
|2x 1.8"
|2.5"
|2.8"
|Total Thickness
|5.1"
|4.7"
|3.5"
|3.9"
|Base Height
|1.3"
|1.5"
|1.4"
|1.5"
|Assy. Offset
|Centered
|Centered
|0.4" Forward
|1.1" Forward
|Cooling Fans
|2 x 120 x 25 mm
|1 x 120 x 25 mm
|1 x 120 x 25 mm
|1 x 120 x 25 mm
|Connectors
|2 x PWM
|1 x PWM
|1 x PWM
|1 x PWM
|Weight
|37 Ounces
|35 Ounces
|23 Ounces
|33 Ounces
|Web Price
|$55
|$50
|$65
|$65
.
|LGA 2011 CPU Cooler Features, $80-100 Models
|Deepcool Assassin
|Noctua NH-D14
|Phanteks PH-TC14PE
|Thermalright Archon SB-E
|Zalman CNPS12X
|Height
|6.4"
|6.4"
|6.5"
|7.0"
|6.2"
|Width
|5.8"
|5.9"
|5.8"
|6.7"
|6.0"
|Rad. Thickness
|2x 2.0"
|2x 2.0"
|2x 2.1"
|2.1"
|2x 2.2"
|Total Thickness
|6.0"
|6.2"
|6.3"
|3.1"
|5.2"
|Base Height
|1.7"
|1.8"
|1.6"
|1.3"
|1.2"
|Assy. Offset
|1.0" Forward
|1.0" Forward
|1.0" Forward
|1.0" Forward
|0.25" Left
|Cooling Fans
|1 x 140 x 25 mm 1 x 120 x 25 mm
|1 x 140 x 25 mm 1 x 120 x 25 mm
|2 x 140 x 25 mm
|1 x 150 x 25 mm
|3 x 140 x 25 mm
|Connectors
|1 x PWM 1 x Three-Pin
|2 x PWM
|2 x Three-Pin
|1 x PWM
|1 x Three-Pin
|Weight
|37 Ounces
|45 Ounces
|47 Ounces
|36 Ounces
|36 Ounces
|Web Price
|$80
|$85
|$90
|$85
|$99
Since higher fan speeds typically increase cooling capacity at low cost, some of the more expensive models attempt to provide the best balance of cooling and noise. Today’s tests includes both heat and noise measurements, and we’ll even compare heat to noise, heat to price, and heat/noise to price!
On a side note i wish the "ZALMAN CNPS9900MAX-R" was reviewed as well considering on newegg it is compatible with LGA 2011, and I've been eye balling that one since it came out for my next build.
I've heard nothing but great things from CM's Hyper 212+ and Evo variants. Might I add the other powerhouse in affordable cooling, Thermalright's TRUE Spirit 120 for just about the same price. It seems the Hyper 212+ and TRUE Spirit have fallen off in Heatsink/Fan comparison charts despite kicking some serious ass against there competition price rise, and can even hang very well against high-end coolers costing 2-3 times as much.
I realize you have to compare modern products to modern products for the sake of it, but just a FYI for those not familiar with the cooling scene. Don't ever count out a product that first debut 2-3 years ago, they can still hang, the good ones at least.
Water cooling is a lot more expensive and a lot more complicated. Water cooling systems are not maintenance free and always add the risk of a leaking pipe.
$80-$90 is a small price to pay for getting a quieter PC without resorting to water cooling.
Example:
Noctua NH-D14 weighs 900g without fans and it did 45c at full load.
900g/45c= 20.00 efficiency ratio.
Panteck PH-TC14PE weighs 970g without fans, performing at 46c.
970g/46c= 21.09 efficiency ratio.
CM Hyper 212 EVO Weighs 580g with fan, performing at 51c.
580g/51c= 11.37 efficiency ratio.
Ideally, the lower the ratio, the more efficient a cpu cooler is. Other charts count as well when making a final decision.
I checked newegg and amazon
seems like a good replacement for my sunbeam core contact heatsing
By that logic, having no cooler at all is the most efficient... 0g/200c= 0 efficiency ratio. And a dead CPU.
Also, the higher the temperature (Bad), the lower the ratio, which doesn't make sense.
You would also need to use the ambient temperature delta rather than the absolute temperature in any sort of ratio for the results to be meaningful.
I think that the majority of people don't care how heavy their cooler is, only about the price.
I am not saying that i need mass to make my decision. And i agree that surface is important. All i am saying is that i want to see cpu heatsinks to be more efficient or equal at cooling with less metal.