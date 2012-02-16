Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing SilenX's EFZ-120HA5
SilenX's installation kit includes a top bracket that fits all popular desktop CPU sockets (LGA 775 to 2011, AMD Socket 939 to AM3+), a base plate that supports most popular performance-oriented processor interfaces (except for LGA 2011), and an extra set of mounting screws for LGA 2011’s integrated cooler support plate.
SilenX's universal top bracket screws to the sides of the cooler with its ears pointing towards the bottom, as shown.
The EFZ-120HA5’s top bracket is then attached directly to the LGA 2011 cooler support holes using spring-loaded screws. This is the point where everyone who doesn’t have LGA 2011 can start crying about all of the extra steps they're forced to endure.
The most difficult-to-install part of the EVA-120HA5 kit is its fan. First, four T-shaped rubber tacks must be pulled through the fan's mounting holes (on its back side). The top of the T must then be slid into groves on the heat sink.
Unfortunately, the fan’s hole spacing is slightly wider than the heat sink’s height, leaving each T dangling precariously, as only half of its length is supported by fins. The Ts are soft, the fins are rough, so the lightweight fan isn’t likely to shift. But getting it centered takes a couple of minutes.
With its fan’s power lead plugged into our motherboard’s header, SilenX's EFZ-120HA5 installation is complete.
On a side note i wish the "ZALMAN CNPS9900MAX-R" was reviewed as well considering on newegg it is compatible with LGA 2011, and I've been eye balling that one since it came out for my next build.
I've heard nothing but great things from CM's Hyper 212+ and Evo variants. Might I add the other powerhouse in affordable cooling, Thermalright's TRUE Spirit 120 for just about the same price. It seems the Hyper 212+ and TRUE Spirit have fallen off in Heatsink/Fan comparison charts despite kicking some serious ass against there competition price rise, and can even hang very well against high-end coolers costing 2-3 times as much.
I realize you have to compare modern products to modern products for the sake of it, but just a FYI for those not familiar with the cooling scene. Don't ever count out a product that first debut 2-3 years ago, they can still hang, the good ones at least.
Water cooling is a lot more expensive and a lot more complicated. Water cooling systems are not maintenance free and always add the risk of a leaking pipe.
$80-$90 is a small price to pay for getting a quieter PC without resorting to water cooling.
Example:
Noctua NH-D14 weighs 900g without fans and it did 45c at full load.
900g/45c= 20.00 efficiency ratio.
Panteck PH-TC14PE weighs 970g without fans, performing at 46c.
970g/46c= 21.09 efficiency ratio.
CM Hyper 212 EVO Weighs 580g with fan, performing at 51c.
580g/51c= 11.37 efficiency ratio.
Ideally, the lower the ratio, the more efficient a cpu cooler is. Other charts count as well when making a final decision.
I checked newegg and amazon
seems like a good replacement for my sunbeam core contact heatsing
By that logic, having no cooler at all is the most efficient... 0g/200c= 0 efficiency ratio. And a dead CPU.
Also, the higher the temperature (Bad), the lower the ratio, which doesn't make sense.
You would also need to use the ambient temperature delta rather than the absolute temperature in any sort of ratio for the results to be meaningful.
I think that the majority of people don't care how heavy their cooler is, only about the price.
I am not saying that i need mass to make my decision. And i agree that surface is important. All i am saying is that i want to see cpu heatsinks to be more efficient or equal at cooling with less metal.