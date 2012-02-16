Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing SilenX's EFZ-120HA5

SilenX's installation kit includes a top bracket that fits all popular desktop CPU sockets (LGA 775 to 2011, AMD Socket 939 to AM3+), a base plate that supports most popular performance-oriented processor interfaces (except for LGA 2011), and an extra set of mounting screws for LGA 2011’s integrated cooler support plate.

SilenX's universal top bracket screws to the sides of the cooler with its ears pointing towards the bottom, as shown.

The EFZ-120HA5’s top bracket is then attached directly to the LGA 2011 cooler support holes using spring-loaded screws. This is the point where everyone who doesn’t have LGA 2011 can start crying about all of the extra steps they're forced to endure.

The most difficult-to-install part of the EVA-120HA5 kit is its fan. First, four T-shaped rubber tacks must be pulled through the fan's mounting holes (on its back side). The top of the T must then be slid into groves on the heat sink.

Unfortunately, the fan’s hole spacing is slightly wider than the heat sink’s height, leaving each T dangling precariously, as only half of its length is supported by fins. The Ts are soft, the fins are rough, so the lightweight fan isn’t likely to shift. But getting it centered takes a couple of minutes.

With its fan’s power lead plugged into our motherboard’s header, SilenX's EFZ-120HA5 installation is complete.