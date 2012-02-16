Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing Cooler Master's Hyper 212 Evo

Cooler Master didn’t have a retail package available when it sent this Hyper 212 Evo sample, but instead included just the cooler, an LGA 2011 installation bracket, and a small tube of thermal paste.

The bracket folds to allow easy insertion between the heat sink’s base and fins.

The unfolded bracket simply screws into Intel’s integrated LGA 2011 support plate. A steel pin in the base’s aluminum top plate engages groves on the bracket to keep the cooler from twisting.

Plugging in the fan and clipping it to the cooler completes the installation of Cooler Master’s Hyper 212 Evo.