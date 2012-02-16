Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing Deepcool's (Gamerstorm) Assassin

Deepcool's Gamerstorm brand brings us the Assassin, which is also distributed by Logisys. Although you can find this cooler by searching any of those names, we found the deepcool-us.com server more reliable than gamerstorm.cn.

The Assassin installation kit includes a support plate for Intel’s LGA 1155, 1156, and 1366, plus AMD’s Sockets AM2 and AM3. LGA 2011 users can throw the big plate back into the box, though, as separate screws and spacers allow the upper brackets to be screwed directly to their motherboard’s integrated support plate.

The split plastic spacers are too thick to fit properly, but a little wiggling achieves the approximate position (foreground). Each cross-bracket is then screwed onto the spacers (background).

The Assassin heat sink’s hold-down is then attached to the cross brackets using spring-loaded screws. This process is slightly more cumbersome than competing solutions because the hold-down bracket isn’t attached to the cooler.

Plugging the fans into motherboard headers and clipping them onto the sink completes the Gamerstorm Assassin installation.