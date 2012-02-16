Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing Gelid's GX-7

Gelid had not yet added the LGA 2011 installation kit to its GX-7 at the time we asked for review samples, but instead sent its $5 accessory kit for our installation.

Two brackets attach to the GX-7’s base using included screws.

Spring-loaded screws then apply even tension to the brackets, using LGA 2011’s integrated cooler support plate.

Connecting the fan to a motherboard and clipping it to the heatsink completes the Gelid GX-7 installation.