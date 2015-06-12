Acer XG270HU 27-inch FreeSync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

There’s really nothing to complain about in the XG270HU’s Standard mode. Green and cyan are pretty much on-target. Yellow has good saturation and is slightly skewed towards green (an error we could see). Red, magenta and blue show both hue and saturation errors, but they aren’t off by much. Blue is the most over-saturated. Since it’s also of lower luminance, though, the end result is alright with a max error of 5.76dE at the 100 percent blue mark. The average error is 2.54 dE, which is quite low.

After calibrating the grayscale and making small changes in the six-axis controls, we got a slightly better-looking chart. But now the average error is 2.58 dE. We prefer the calibrated result because luminances are better balanced with each other and the hue errors in yellow and magenta are no more. The difference you'll see is extremely small though, and we expect most users will be perfectly satisfied with the XG270HU’s color uncalibrated.

Now we return to the comparison group:

The main reason for the Acer’s last-place finish is the over-saturated blue primary. Even though it’s properly compensated for in luminance, it tweaks the overall error up a bit. Still, we’re still perfectly happy with this screen for gaming and most computing tasks. It’s not quite up to the level of a professional monitor but it doesn’t cost as much either.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

If you’re looking for a perfect 100 percent sRGB monitor, the XG270HU and XL2430T come about as close as you can get. While the red primary is slightly under-saturated, blue and magenta wind up outside the gamut triangle making up the extra volume. Since color luminance is also where it should be, the overall result is a monitor that could be considered for some color-critical applications.