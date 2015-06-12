Trending

Acer XG270HU 27-inch FreeSync Monitor Review

We’ve had G-Sync monitors for many months now, but AMD fans had to wait for FreeSync screens. Today we’re looking at Acer’s 27-inch QHD XG270HU.

By

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

There’s really nothing to complain about in the XG270HU’s Standard mode. Green and cyan are pretty much on-target. Yellow has good saturation and is slightly skewed towards green (an error we could see). Red, magenta and blue show both hue and saturation errors, but they aren’t off by much. Blue is the most over-saturated. Since it’s also of lower luminance, though, the end result is alright with a max error of 5.76dE at the 100 percent blue mark. The average error is 2.54 dE, which is quite low.

After calibrating the grayscale and making small changes in the six-axis controls, we got a slightly better-looking chart. But now the average error is 2.58 dE. We prefer the calibrated result because luminances are better balanced with each other and the hue errors in yellow and magenta are no more. The difference you'll see is extremely small though, and we expect most users will be perfectly satisfied with the XG270HU’s color uncalibrated.

Now we return to the comparison group:

The main reason for the Acer’s last-place finish is the over-saturated blue primary. Even though it’s properly compensated for in luminance, it tweaks the overall error up a bit. Still, we’re still perfectly happy with this screen for gaming and most computing tasks. It’s not quite up to the level of a professional monitor but it doesn’t cost as much either.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

If you’re looking for a perfect 100 percent sRGB monitor, the XG270HU and XL2430T come about as close as you can get. While the red primary is slightly under-saturated, blue and magenta wind up outside the gamut triangle making up the extra volume. Since color luminance is also where it should be, the overall result is a monitor that could be considered for some color-critical applications.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rdc85 12 June 2015 08:10
    Look goods,

    hope they can make 144hz IPS "Freesync" monitor...
    24" preferred.. 27" just to big for me..
    Reply
  • eklipz330 12 June 2015 09:41
    "In the case of the XG270HU, its frame rate range is 30-144Hz, which means you can benefit from FreeSync down to 30 FPS."

    my god that is wonderful
    Reply
  • ubercake 12 June 2015 11:02
    "In the case of the XG270HU, its frame rate range is 30-144Hz, which means you can benefit from FreeSync down to 30 FPS."

    my god that is wonderful
    The first freesync monitor with such a range. This is great for competition!!!

    I also like the fact these freesync monitors are not limited to a single DP input.

    Now I feel like I have a choice again. AMD corrected their FCAT issues I had been complaining about for years and now freesync? I may head back to team red with the next gen. This is good stuff. How are the drivers lately?
    Reply
  • wtfxxxgp 12 June 2015 12:11
    Very sexy monitor. That IPS version is also supposed to be QHD... That's going to be pricey for sure, but at least it's the start of good things to come
    Reply
  • wtfxxxgp 12 June 2015 12:13
    Look goods,

    hope they can make 144hz IPS "Freesync" monitor...
    24" preferred.. 27" just to big for me..

    Seriously? 27" 1440p is the SWEET SPOT.
    Reply
  • UncleVesper 12 June 2015 12:18
    "In the case of the XG270HU, its frame rate range is 30-144Hz, which means you can benefit from FreeSync down to 30 FPS."

    my god that is wonderful

    It figures Tom's Hardware does not actually do a full review of their products. The FreeSync range they just took for granted in what they were told. According to GURU3D, they experienced tearing this monitor < 40 FPS, so the minimum range is NOT 30 but 40 HZ.

    http://www.guru3d.com/articles_pages/amd_freesync_review_with_the_acer_xb270hu_monitor,12.html
    Reply
  • UncleVesper 12 June 2015 12:19
    Link cut off, this was the conclusion: "We did noticed on the ACER screen that at low sub 35 FPS screen tearing was back, which was disappointing. From what we learned, the ACER dynamic range starts at 40Hz, and thus so will FreeSync. If you cannot achieve such a framerate then you need to tweak image quality in such a manner that it stays above the minimum dynamic range. But FreeSync at 40+ FPS is as good as it is at 60 FPS, that is a fact."
    Reply
  • Wisecracker 12 June 2015 12:19
    16039451 said:
    "In the case of the XG270HU, its frame rate range is 30-144Hz, which means you can benefit from FreeSync down to 30 FPS."

    my god that is wonderful

    Yup.

    The first OEMs to seriously target entry-level and 'mainstream' 30Hz+ at a respectable size and resolution are sitting on gold mines. Hopefully, it will happen sooner rather than later.

    If Intel gets behind it, it's a done deal. Being the big dog with DX12 on the immediate horizon, and with their investment made into integrated graphics, it is a natural extension to bring DP to great, inexpensive motherboards.

    I'd love to see some gaming reviews at the lower-end. Let us see the experience with a $130 APU.



    Reply
  • singemagique 12 June 2015 13:06
    Very sexy monitor. That IPS version is also supposed to be QHD... That's going to be pricey for sure, but at least it's the start of good things to come

    Yep, the XB270HU is 1440p, IPS, 144hz, 4ms, GSync. I picked up two last month from Amazon at $738. They are excellent panels and the best monitors I have used outside of professional monitors.
    Reply
  • quilciri 12 June 2015 13:39
    Why, oh why, oh why doesn't it have a VESA mount? You were so close to the perfect monitor, Acer.
    Reply