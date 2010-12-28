Thermalright's Shaman VGA Cooler: The Quiet Giant?

Test System And Benchmarks
We’re testing idle and load temperatures, in addition to noise levels. The graphics load we’re using is the brutal FurMark stress test at 8x AA.
The Shaman is benchmarked against products from our recent VGA cooler roundup, including the Arctic Cooling Accelero XTREME Plus, the Zalman VF3000, the DeepCool V6000, and the reference GeForce GTX 480 cooler.
All sound and noise tests are recorded in an open test bed. Results always change on a per-case basis, as every type of chassis has its own unique airflow. Noise results are recorded with a decibel meter positioned two inches above the graphics card.
|Test System
|Motherboard
|Asus M4A785TD-V EVO Socket AM3, AMD 785G, BIOS 0410
|Processor
|Phenom II X4 970 3.5 GHz, Quad-Core, 6 MB L3 Cache
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX3
|Memory
|Crucial DDR3-1333 Dual-Channel 2 x 2048 MB, 669 MHz, CAS 9-9-9-24-1T
|Graphics
|GeForce GTX 480 700/1401 MHz GPU/Shaders, 924 MHz GDDR5 Memory***all clock rates set to reference specifications for the purposes of benchmarking***
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 1 TB 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache SATA 3Gb/s
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 x64
|DirectX Version
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|GeForce 258.96
|Benchmark Configuration
|Synthetic
|FurMark
|Version: 1.6.5, Stability Test - Xtreme Burning Mode, 8x AA
how many slots does it exactly take up?
You aren't going to set this up in SLI, especially with the VRM heatsink going one way and the 140mm fan going the other.
for the right reasons, i would still get WC or large sinks.