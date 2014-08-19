AMD A10-7800 APU Review: Kaveri Hits the Efficiency Sweet Spot

Results: Gaming
We want to test AMD's APU as it sits on the motherboard. I see no point in buying a processor that emphasizes on-die graphics and then adding a Radeon R7 265X, even in CrossFire. Such a configuration makes little sense from the cost and technical angles. Yes, AMD officially recommends it and yes, we tried it out. But the much faster discrete card is a mismatch for the on-die engine. We even experienced detrimental effects like stuttering from this odd couple. If you want to go the add-in route, take a look at the Athlon X4 750K (or Pentium G3258) instead.
Let's instead stick to a setup better suited to the strengths of an APU: a more highly integrated all-in-one system with as few external components as possible.
Metro: Last Light
Both upper-end APUs will run at 1080p in this game, but they barely manage to average over 30 FPS. You're better off at 720p, where even the A10-7700K generates playable performance.
Battlefield 4
Battlefield 4 is another AAA title that can't be ignored. In single-player mode, however, where the graphics subsystem is emphasized, the APUs have a tough time maintaining adequate frame rates. You really need to run this one at 720p. Fortunately, the graphics look better than they sound.
BioShock Infinite
Since the third game in the BioShock franchise is a thinly disguised console port, its frame rates are adequate to good at 1080p.
The A10-7800 lets you play older games at medium quality settings and newer titles at lower details without discrete graphics. If you run into frame rate issues, consider lower resolutions. In other words, a Kaveri-based APU by itself is suitable for low-end gaming PCs. Since AMD's processors also drive both of the latest game consoles, we don’t expect this situation to change any time soon. We didn’t mention Mantle because most games don’t use Mantle.
What about comparing those numbers with other offerings? (Intel?)
Maybe the new consoles lack CPU power (even if they are 8 core, the 1,6Ghz/1,75Ghz cripples them), their GPU part is far more powerful than existing APUs.
PS4's GPU has cores like 7870 and XBOX1 has cores like 7790, in other words more powerful than the 512 core R7 which exists in today's best APU A10-7850K.
I have a friend with a 7850K and a 260X and he's dying to know if he can CrossFire.
"I see no point in buying a processor that emphasizes on-die graphics and then adding a Radeon R7 265X. Yes, AMD officially recommends it and yes, we tried it out." Can I take this as a yes ?
PS4 GPU is a crippled and downclocked 7850 (disabled cores enhance redundancy and less dead chips)
XB1 GPU is a crippled and downclocked R7 260X (as above) and like the 7790 should have AMD True Audio onboard, but they could have changed that. This actually means that CPU intensive and low resolution games are going to suck because the 8 cores are just Jaguar netbook processors.
The reality is that PS4 is almost cpu limited already and the XB1 is more balanced. Now that we've finished speaking of "sufficient" platforms let's talk about the fact that a CPU from AMD and the word efficient are in the same phrase.
The PS4 will be CPU limited? Since they write the code/API according to a hardware that it will remain the same for like 7-8 years, such thing as CPU limited especially for a console that runs the majority of games at 1080p, does not exist...
ps: I agree with the downclocked part since they need to save as much power as they can...
PS4 is 1152:72:32 at 800MHz, 7850 is 1024:64:32@ 900MHz or so (860MHz release?) It is not a "crippled 7850", the 7850 is a crippled pitcairn (20 CUs is the full fat 7870, PS4 has 18, 7850 16 CUs). "CPU limited" is very PC orientated thinking, things like offloading compute to the GPU will help. No, I'm not saying their CPUs are "good" but they will find ways of offloading that work onto the GPU.
Yes, but the A8-7600 has a 384-shader GPU. I suppose it depends on whether you want to use the GPU or not.