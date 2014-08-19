AMD A10-7800 APU Review: Kaveri Hits the Efficiency Sweet Spot

AMD's A10-7800 Shoots For The Sweet Spot
It'd be easy to dismiss AMD's A10-7800 as just another APU after a quick look at the Kaveri-based chip's spec sheet. After all, the flagship A10-7850K, which sports an unlocked clock multiplier, has already been out for a while. And there are also several models at the lower end of the performance spectrum. So, why review the A10-7800? It sounds like an A10-7850K-light, and isn't even that much cheaper than the company's highest-end offering.
But the newest model emphasizes performance per watt, rather than trying to push just benchmark results, which put it on our radar. After setting aside all of AMD's marketing material associated with the -7800, we drilled down on the APU's main selling point, rather than writing the 1001st story filled with benchmarks about it. Is this the sweet spot of AMD's Kaveri design, making it the most efficient APU ever?
Our purpose is assessing the gaming and compute performance of the A10-7800, flanked by sophisticated power measurements.
This isn't going to be just another APU review. We'll underclock an A10-7850K and overclock the A10-7700K to -7800 levels. The experiments will be accompanied by detailed readings from expensive lab equipment and, in the end, we'll determine whether AMD’s A10-7800 deserves to assume that sweet-spot position.
But first, let’s look at a table of the four fastest Kaveri-based models:
While the A8-7600 isn't going to be benchmarked today, it's included in the table for the sake of completeness.
What about comparing those numbers with other offerings? (Intel?)
Maybe the new consoles lack CPU power (even if they are 8 core, the 1,6Ghz/1,75Ghz cripples them), their GPU part is far more powerful than existing APUs.
PS4's GPU has cores like 7870 and XBOX1 has cores like 7790, in other words more powerful than the 512 core R7 which exists in today's best APU A10-7850K.
I have a friend with a 7850K and a 260X and he's dying to know if he can CrossFire.
"I see no point in buying a processor that emphasizes on-die graphics and then adding a Radeon R7 265X. Yes, AMD officially recommends it and yes, we tried it out." Can I take this as a yes ?
PS4 GPU is a crippled and downclocked 7850 (disabled cores enhance redundancy and less dead chips)
XB1 GPU is a crippled and downclocked R7 260X (as above) and like the 7790 should have AMD True Audio onboard, but they could have changed that. This actually means that CPU intensive and low resolution games are going to suck because the 8 cores are just Jaguar netbook processors.
The reality is that PS4 is almost cpu limited already and the XB1 is more balanced. Now that we've finished speaking of "sufficient" platforms let's talk about the fact that a CPU from AMD and the word efficient are in the same phrase.
The PS4 will be CPU limited? Since they write the code/API according to a hardware that it will remain the same for like 7-8 years, such thing as CPU limited especially for a console that runs the majority of games at 1080p, does not exist...
ps: I agree with the downclocked part since they need to save as much power as they can...
PS4 is 1152:72:32 at 800MHz, 7850 is 1024:64:32@ 900MHz or so (860MHz release?) It is not a "crippled 7850", the 7850 is a crippled pitcairn (20 CUs is the full fat 7870, PS4 has 18, 7850 16 CUs). "CPU limited" is very PC orientated thinking, things like offloading compute to the GPU will help. No, I'm not saying their CPUs are "good" but they will find ways of offloading that work onto the GPU.
Yes, but the A8-7600 has a 384-shader GPU. I suppose it depends on whether you want to use the GPU or not.