AMD A10-7890K APU Review

Results: Office And CAD

Office Application Benchmarks

AMD markets the A10-7890K as a light gaming processor, and recommends the less expensive A10-7860K for office applications. However, we’d still like to know if the new APU’s higher IPC and combination of better CPU/GPU performance is sufficient for more productivity-oriented workloads.

Pitching AMD’s latest against Intel’s Core i7-6700K really isn't fair, and the results prove as much. However, the A10-7890K actually provides decent performance. The overclocked GPU doesn’t provide any benefit since it’s not really used, but the CPU’s high clock rate doesn't leave much to be desired.

The two Intel CPUs benefit from their higher IPC throughput in Excel. This is a good example of an application that still doesn’t take full advantage of threading, even though Microsoft could certainly get some benefit from it.

Applications like AutoCAD 2D are especially effective at exposing CPU bottlenecks.

Shifting focus to a 3D-accelerated workload sees the APUs fall behind even further, since they throttle back CPU clock rate when the on-die graphics engine kicks in.

This PDF creation workload utilizes multiple cores/threads. And because there is no graphics task to detract from the A10's host processing performance, Intel's Core i3-4160 is beaten by AMD’s APU (if only by one second).

AMD’s A10-7890K’s a good choice for everyday office applications and tasks, even though it takes a significant hit to host processing performance as soon as the GPU is used.