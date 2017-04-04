AMD Radeon RX 480 Graphics Card Roundup

1080p Game Benchmarks

We test every card after a suitable warm-up period to avoid unfair differences in boost frequencies. All benchmarks are run six times; the first one is used to get the GPU hot again.

These cards are all press samples operating at the same settings as retail models in our best effort to ensure one vendor doesn't get a leg up on another using non-representative clock rates.

The following two pages cover the resolutions we consider relevant to AMD's Radeon RX 480: 1920x1080 and 2560x1440. Our benchmark suite includes games known to favor AMD and Nvidia, demonstrating the full range of potential performance differences.

For Honor

Grand Theft Auto V

Mafia 3

Sniper Elite 4

Watch Dogs 2

The Witcher 3



