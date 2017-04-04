AMD Radeon RX 480 Graphics Card Roundup

1440p Game Benchmarks
The following charts cover 2560x1440:
For Honor
Grand Theft Auto V
Mafia 3
Sniper Elite 4
Watch Dogs 2
The Witcher 3
All of the factory-overclocked cards offer similar performance, more or less. Apparently, these cards already operate so far above their sweet spot that performance no longer scales linearly with clock rate, and thus the price for even a slightly higher frame rate is a disproportionate increase in power consumption. Thus, to find the "best" Radeon RX 480 for your purposes, compare power and cooling, rather than the gaming results. Especially for the RX 480, a more modest approach pays off.
Was the latest driver used? Was the BIOS updated in every card?
The newest generation AMD cards (Polaris) are apparently designed to handle heavy Tessellation better than previous gens, so my guess is that would be the circumstances in which the RX480 beats the Fury. I would say it was the extra 4GB of frame buffer space, but we've seen that the HBM often negates that RAM shortage in many benchmarks.