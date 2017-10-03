AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DirectX 12)
Whereas the AnvilNext 2.0-based Ghost Recon Wildlands doesn’t scale all that well on AMD hardware, The Division, built using the Snowdrop engine, gets a big boost on Radeons through its DirectX 12 renderer.
The RX 560 isn’t all that much faster than its predecessor (a scant 5%, on average). But Radeon RX 560 does beat Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 by almost 8%, and it trails the 1050 Ti by just 4%.
Radeon RX 570 nearly justifies its inflated price in The Division by delivering 92%-faster frame rates than the RX 560. If only the card maintained that advantage through our suite.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
I meant this card since it’s 1050 ti price while offering 1050 performance.
Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3
Did you read the review?
At the beginning of the conclusion:
The minimal arch (even with the extra CUs) can't use 4GB for gaming like the big brother 570. The 2GB RX 560 even trades blows with its 4GB twin, along with the 2GB GTX 1050, at the $110-$120 price point for the gamer bunch.
Leave the RX 560 4GB for the "Entrepreneurial Capitalist" crowd ...
Also, I wish the RX 560 came in a low-profile version, like the RX 460 did (and the GTX 1050 Ti does). This excludes it from certain applications. It's the most raw compute available at that price & power dissipation.
Whatever Amd is doing with their architecture and leadership in the GPU division needs to change. I can't even think of a time 2 years ago and before where nvidia ever offered a better value.