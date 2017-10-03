AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DirectX 12)

Whereas the AnvilNext 2.0-based Ghost Recon Wildlands doesn’t scale all that well on AMD hardware, The Division, built using the Snowdrop engine, gets a big boost on Radeons through its DirectX 12 renderer.

The RX 560 isn’t all that much faster than its predecessor (a scant 5%, on average). But Radeon RX 560 does beat Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 by almost 8%, and it trails the 1050 Ti by just 4%.

Radeon RX 570 nearly justifies its inflated price in The Division by delivering 92%-faster frame rates than the RX 560. If only the card maintained that advantage through our suite.



