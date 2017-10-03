AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DirectX 12)

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Even using Ashes of the Singularity’s Low quality profile, which disables anti-aliasing and dials back the game’s other details, punishes mainstream graphics cards at 1920x1080. The Radeon RX 560, with 128 more Stream processors than its predecessor at higher clock rates, only achieves ~5%-higher frame rates on average.

AMD’s next-fastest card, the Radeon RX 570, is about 17% faster than the RX 560. Meanwhile, one step down the hierarchy to a Radeon RX 550 costs you almost 40% of the 560’s performance. At that point, 1920x1080 is no longer an option.

Although Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 only comes with 2GB of GDDR5, it has no trouble keeping up with Radeon RX 560. What’s more, the GTX 1050 currently sells for a bit less.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content