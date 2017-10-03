AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DirectX 12)
Even using Ashes of the Singularity’s Low quality profile, which disables anti-aliasing and dials back the game’s other details, punishes mainstream graphics cards at 1920x1080. The Radeon RX 560, with 128 more Stream processors than its predecessor at higher clock rates, only achieves ~5%-higher frame rates on average.
AMD’s next-fastest card, the Radeon RX 570, is about 17% faster than the RX 560. Meanwhile, one step down the hierarchy to a Radeon RX 550 costs you almost 40% of the 560’s performance. At that point, 1920x1080 is no longer an option.
Although Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 only comes with 2GB of GDDR5, it has no trouble keeping up with Radeon RX 560. What’s more, the GTX 1050 currently sells for a bit less.
I meant this card since it’s 1050 ti price while offering 1050 performance.
Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3
Did you read the review?
At the beginning of the conclusion:
The minimal arch (even with the extra CUs) can't use 4GB for gaming like the big brother 570. The 2GB RX 560 even trades blows with its 4GB twin, along with the 2GB GTX 1050, at the $110-$120 price point for the gamer bunch.
Leave the RX 560 4GB for the "Entrepreneurial Capitalist" crowd ...
Also, I wish the RX 560 came in a low-profile version, like the RX 460 did (and the GTX 1050 Ti does). This excludes it from certain applications. It's the most raw compute available at that price & power dissipation.
Whatever Amd is doing with their architecture and leadership in the GPU division needs to change. I can't even think of a time 2 years ago and before where nvidia ever offered a better value.