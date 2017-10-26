AMD Radeon RX 560 Graphics Card Price List

AMD designed the Radeon RX 560 around its Polaris 11 GPU (code-named Baffin). The card comes armed with exactly half the resources of Radeon RX 570, yet operates at slightly higher clock rates. RX 560 succeeds AMD's Radeon RX 460, which used the same GPU with two of its Compute Units disabled. Radeon RX 560 cards start in the $115 range for 2GB of GDDR5 and $130 for 4GB models. They compete directly with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050.
AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs
|GPU
|AMD Radeon RX 580
|AMD Radeon RX 570
|AMD Radeon RX 560
|AMD Radeon RX 550
|Code-name
|Ellesmere XT
|Ellesmere
|Baffin
|Lexa
|Shader Units
|2304
|2048
|1024
|512
|Texture Units
|144
|128
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|32
|16
|16
|Transistor Count
|5.7 Billion
|5.7 Billion
|3 Billion
|2.2 Billion
|Base Clock / Boost Clock
|1257 MHz / 1340 MHz
|1168 MHz / 1244 MHz
|1175 MHz / 1275 MHz
|1100 MHz / 1183 MHz
|Memory
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gb/s256-bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s256-bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s128-bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s128-bit
|TDP
|185W
|150W
|80W
|50W
Can't say enough about the 1050ti... you can even get some that don't even require a power connection from your PSU.... NEAT
Myself I cannot justify spending $50+ over the MSRP of any product just because it has a $5 better cooler, XFX since the 7000 series seem to be among the worst offenders in this regard want well above the cost of the product and usually are the worst offenders when it comes to the coil whine, fan quality etc, a premium brand that is a premium product is one thing, but, something that is barely above OEM quality (at best) is so not worth extra.
anyways, yes it is nigh on impossible to find these things lately anywhere close to price they should be considering how long they have now been out $40+ over MSRP (if you are lucky) miners should be buying Titan X pascal very $ but pays itself off rather quickly, leave the gaming cards to gamers ^.^