AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Review: Cool-Headed Asus ROG Strix

Along with the Radeon RX 6950 XT , AMD recently launched two other new GPUs: the Radeon RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT. Like the 6950 XT, both come with faster 18Gbps GDDR6 memory, plus higher GPU clocks and slightly higher power consumption. However, prices are also slightly higher than the 6x00 XT models they replace, making the overall prospects a wash at best. You can see how the newcomers rank in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, where they're just slightly ahead of the existing models.



AMD didn't provide samples of its new cards, so we turned to the AIB (add-in board) partners for review units. Asus sent us its ROG Strix 6750 XT, which looks identical to the ROG Strix 6700 XT other than that little "5" on the sticker. We actually have a Strix 6700 XT in hand as well, so we'll get to see exactly how much more performance you get from the two factory overclocked variants. Note that most of the other cards we've reviewed, including Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070, run reference clocks, so you can add a few percent in performance if you're after like-for-like comparisons.



Here's the breakdown of the specs for the AMD Navi 22 GPUs along with Nvidia's competing 3070 and 3070 Ti.

GPU Specifications Graphics Card RX 6750 XT Asus RX 6750 XT RX 6700 XT RTX 3070 Ti RTX 3070 Architecture Navi 22 Navi 22 Navi 22 GA104 GA104 Process Technology TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 Samsung 8N Samsung 8N Transistors (Billion) 17.2 17.2 17.2 17.4 17.4 Die size (mm^2) 336 336 336 392.5 392.5 SMs / CUs 40 40 40 48 46 GPU Shaders 2560 2560 2560 6144 5888 Tensor Cores N/A N/A N/A 192 184 Ray Tracing Units 40 40 40 48 46 Boost Clock (MHz) 2643 2600 2581 1765 1725 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 18 18 16 19 14 VRAM (GB) 12 12 12 8 8 VRAM Bus Width 192 192 192 256 256 ROPs 64 64 64 96 96 TMUs 160 160 160 192 184 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 13.5 13.3 13.2 21.7 20.3 Bandwidth (GBps) 432 432 384 608 448 TBP (watts) 250 250 230 290 220 Launch Date May-22 May-22 Mar-21 Jun-21 Oct-20 Official MSRP $649 $549 $479 $599 $499 Street Price $779 (opens in new tab) $539 (opens in new tab) $484 (opens in new tab) $699 (opens in new tab) $599 (opens in new tab)