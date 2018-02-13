Trending

AMD Raven Ridge Thermal/Power Analysis: Ryzen CPUs With Vega

Introduction & Test System

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G Review: Zen, Meet Vega went in-depth on the Raven Ridge architecture and explored the flagship processor's performance. Today, we're taking a closer look at the power consumption, clock rates, and temperatures of AMD's Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G. We're also pitting the stock thermal solution against our high-end chiller in order to find a temperature-independent power limit for the Ryzen 5 2400G.

It is also interesting that AMD uses heat-conducting paste instead of solder between its Raven Ridge dies and heat spreaders. However, with an average power dissipation of less than 100W, this cost-cutting measure is probably tolerable for everyday operation. Of course, we also ran a series of more demanding workloads to tax both processors. It comes as little surprise that we figured out how to get the 2400G to throttle. We weren't expecting, however, to get its Radeon Vega Graphics engine stuck that way.

We’re using the same hardware for today's testing as what you saw yesterday: AMD's Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G, the Gigabyte AB350N Gaming WiFi with two 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 modules, and AMD’s Wraith Stealth cooler (an OEM part from AVC’s massive portfolio sporting an AMD label). Four screws hold the thermal solution in place, giving us a much more secure mounting mechanism than Intel's push-pin system.

In order to establish the limits of AMD's Raven Ridge-based processors, we need to push them as far as they can go. That's where Alphacool's powerful Eiszeit 2000 compression chiller comes into play. We combine it with the Alphacool Eisblock XPX, replacing AMD's Wraith Stealth heat sink. Motherboard components are cooled by 22°C air from a large fan blowing across them.

But before we dig into our findings, let's quickly recap the hardware used to test, the equipment in our lab responsible for our accurate measurements, and some of the software we run to monitor sensors:

Test Equipment & Environment
SystemAMD Ryzen 5 2400GRyzen 3 2200GGigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFiFlare X 16GB DDR4-3200MX300 SSD 1050GBDark Power Pro 10 (850W)
CoolingAMD Stock CoolerAlphacool Eisblock XPXAlphacool Eiszeit 2000 ChillerThermal Grizzly Kryonaut (Used when Switching Coolers)
PC CaseMicrocool Banchetto 101
MonitorEizo EV3237-BK
Power Consumption MeasurementMotherboard Sensors, HWiNFO64, AIDA64, Custom Software (by Igor Wallossek)Contact-free DC Measurement at Eight-Pin EPS ConnectorDirect Voltage Measurement at Applicable Power Supplies and PSU1x Rohde & Schwarz HMO 3054, 500 MHz Digital Multi-Channel Oscilloscope with Storage Function 2x Rohde & Schwarz HZO50 Current Probe (1mA - 30A, 100 kHz, DC) 2x Rohde & Schwarz HZ355 (10:1 Probes, 500 MHz)
Thermal Measurement1x Optris PI640 80 Hz Infrared Camera + PI Connect Real-Time Infrared Monitoring and Recording
Operating SystemWindows 10 Pro (1709, All Updates)

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

