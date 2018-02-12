AMD Ryzen 5 2400G Review: Zen, Meet Vega

We're matching the Intel CPUs up to an Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 add-in card, facilitating a more even comparison with AMD's Raven Ridge-based processors. We're also testing the Core i5-8400's UHD Graphics 630 engine and AMD's Bristol Ridge-based A10-9700 at 1280x720. We didn't bother benchmarking them at 1920x1080, and you'll see why.
|Platform Cost
|Ryzen 5 2400G
|Ryzen 3 2200G
|Core i5-8400
|Core i3-8100
|Core i3-7100
|AMD A10-9700
|MSRP
|$169
|$99
|$187
|$119
|$117
|$99
|+GPU
|-
|-
|$89
|$89
|$89
|-
|Total Platform Cost
|$169
|$99
|$276
|$208
|$206
|$99
Pairing the Intel processors with a GeForce GT 1030 makes them more competitive, but it also increases platform cost dramatically. Keep those price differences in mind as you peruse the test results.
3DMark
3DMark's DX11 and DX12 CPU tests provide useful insight into the raw amount of horsepower available to game engines. The Ryzen 5 2400G takes an easy lead over AMD's Ryzen 3 2200G. Both processors feature four physical cores, but the 2400G's SMT functionality helps keep the hardware better-utilized.
Overclocking delivers a big benefit, too. The 2400G scales up 16.5% in the Fire Strike workload and 13% in Time Spy after a bit of tuning.
We normally run VRMark as part of the standard suite, but none of our contenders passed the minimum threshold of 109 FPS.
Battlefield 1
Ryzen 5 2400G enjoys a significant uplift after a bit of tuning, jumping 18.5% in the 720p benchmark. Even at stock settings, however, it's an effective gaming processor, yielding a 67.9 FPS average. Although we dropped the quality settings a bit, the game could be played smoothly.
Needless to say, Intel's UHD Graphics 630 is out of its element, much like AMD's previous-gen A10-9700.
Make sure to flip through our 1080p test results. We set the quality preset to Low, yet still ran into a few hitches with Ryzen 5 2400G. It really benefited from overclocking though, jumping up 16.3% after tuning and smoothing out some of those wrinkles. The Core i5-8400 and i3-8100 paired with a GeForce GT 1030 demonstrated slightly lower frame rates than the overclocked Ryzen 5 2400G, but provided a smoother experience.
We received a BIOS and graphics driver update late in the review cycle that improved AMD's performance and consistency. It's plausible that future updates may also help.
2. In the memory access tests I feel to see the relevance of comparing to higher teer Ryzen/ThreadRipper. Would rather see comparison to the four core Ryzens.
3. Why not also test overclocking with the Stealth cooler? (Works okay for Ryzen 3!)
4. Your comments about Coffee Lake on the last page:
"Their locked multipliers ... hurt their value proposition...
... a half-hearted attempt to court power users with an unlocked K-series Core i3, ... it requires a Z-series chipset..."As of right now all Coffee Lake CPUs require a Z-series chipset, so that's not an added cost for overclocking. I'd say a locked multiplier combined with the demand for a costly motherboard is even worse. (This is suppsed to change soon though.)
I totally understand if you only have a few hundred dollars to build your PC with and you desperately want to get in on some master race action. That's the situation where the 2400G shines brightest. But the benchmarks show that games typically don't run well on this chip. They DO work under the right circumstances, but GTAV isn't as fun to play at low settings.
Buying a pre-built PC from a boutique with a GeForce 1050Ti in it will make your experience noticeably better if you can swing the price.
An APU can grant anyone who can afford at least a decent basic APU the enjoyment of playing most computer games. The visual quality of these games may not be up to the arrogantly high standards of most western gamers, but then again these same folks who are happy to have an APU also can not barely afford a 750p crt monitor much less a 4k flat screen.
This simple idea is huge not only for the laptop and pc market but especially game developers who can only expect to see an expansion of their Total Addressable Market. And that is good for everybody as broader markets help reduce the cost of development.
This in fact was the whole point behind AMD's release of Mantle and Microsoft and The Kronos Group's release of DX12 and Vulkan respectively.
Today's AMD APU has all of the power of a GPU Add In Board of not more than a several years back.
That is not correct, afaik, not for A320 chipsets. It is for B350 and X370, though.
"a card is still needed"
You do realize that these CPUs have an integrated graphics chip as strong as a GT 1030, right? And that you are comparing a ~$90 GPU to a ~$220 GPU?
If you can swing the price, grab a GTX 1080ti already, and let us mITX/poor/HTPC builders enjoy Witcher 3 in 1080p for a fraction of the price ;)
The price of 4k TVs is coming down nicely, I periodically see some 40+" models with HDR listed for as little as $300, cheaper than most monitors beyond 1080p.
Depends for who, not everyone is hell-bent on playing everything at 4k Ultra 120fps 0.1% lows. Once the early firmware/driver bugs get sorted out, it'll be good enough for people who aren't interested in shelling out ~$200 for a 1050/1050Ti alone or $300+ for anything beyond that. If your CPU+GPU budget is only $200, that only buys you a $100 CPU and GT1030 which is worse than Vega 11 stock.
If my current PC had a catastrophic failure and I had to rebuild in a pinch, I'd probably go with the 2400G instead of paying a grossly inflated price for a 1050 or better.
Summarizing: we are saving around 50-100$ for the same low-end performance. That's 25% to 40% cheaper. What are we complaining about?!? I'd be partying right now if that happened in high-end too!!! 300$ for a 1080...
All those comments saying "too weak", or "isn't fun to play at low settings", seriously, travel around the globe or just open your mind, there's poor people in 90% of the world, do you think they'll buy a frakking 1080 and a 8700k?!?
And there's even non-poor people that doesn't care about good graphics! Go figure!
Otherwise, why there are pixel graphics games all over the place? Or unoptimized/breaking early access games??
I have a high-end pc and still lower fps to minimum for competitive play, so I won't see any difference between a 1080Ti vs a 1070 (250 vs 170fps, who's gonna see that, my cat?!? No 'cause my monitor is not fast enough!).
Except that the DDR4 sticks went crazy expensive over here. FML