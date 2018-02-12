AMD Ryzen 5 2400G Review: Zen, Meet Vega

Civilization VI AI Test
Civilization's AI test measures performance in a turn-based strategy game. As you can see, AMD's Ryzen 5 2400G really excels after some tuning, going so far as to beat Intel's Core i5-8400. Notably, a stock Ryzen 5 2400G also bests the Core i3-8100, which could be due in part to the Core i3's lack of Turbo Boost (Intel limits the chip to a static 3.6 GHz, while AMD's 2400G jumps up to 3.9 GHz).
The A10-9700 serves as a great reminder of how far AMD has come since navigating away from the Bulldozer architecture.
Civilization VI Graphics Test
If your eyes keep wandering over to that overclocked Ryzen 3 2200G, you aren't alone. AMD positions the 2200G for lower-resolution gaming, but we also experimented with the overclocked 2200G configuration and included its results at 1920x1080. We're focusing on Ryzen 5 2400G for this review. However, we plan to expand our test pool to include Intel's Pentium G4620 for our Ryzen 3 2200G coverage. The Pentium family badly needs a challenger, and Ryzen 3 2200G seems up to the task.
Ryzen 5 2400G tops our 720p chart after some tuning, and the plucky 2200G isn't far behind. We averaged 63.1 FPS with the 2400G, representing a 12% speed-up over stock. Using Medium graphics settings for both sets of tests, the Ryzen 5 2400G surprisingly encountered more variance at stock settings during the 720p run than it did at 1080p. This reinforces our hypothesis that AMD needs to continue optimizing its graphics drivers. Tuning easily overcomes those hiccups though, and the 2400G tops our charts by a large margin.
Dota 2
Dota 2 was one of the first games to receive a patch with Zen-specific optimizations.
Core i5-8400 and i3-8100 hit a graphics bottleneck during the 720p benchmark, while the Ryzen processors trail even after tuning. It is hard to call 104.3 FPS at 720p problematic, though.
AMD's overclocked Ryzen 5 2400G serves up 63.4 FPS at 1080p using medium-quality settings, yielding a smooth gaming experience.
Intel's UHD Graphics 630 engine and the A10-9700 are simply unplayable at 720p with these settings.
2. In the memory access tests I feel to see the relevance of comparing to higher teer Ryzen/ThreadRipper. Would rather see comparison to the four core Ryzens.
3. Why not also test overclocking with the Stealth cooler? (Works okay for Ryzen 3!)
4. Your comments about Coffee Lake on the last page:
"Their locked multipliers ... hurt their value proposition...
... a half-hearted attempt to court power users with an unlocked K-series Core i3, ... it requires a Z-series chipset..."As of right now all Coffee Lake CPUs require a Z-series chipset, so that's not an added cost for overclocking. I'd say a locked multiplier combined with the demand for a costly motherboard is even worse. (This is suppsed to change soon though.)
I totally understand if you only have a few hundred dollars to build your PC with and you desperately want to get in on some master race action. That's the situation where the 2400G shines brightest. But the benchmarks show that games typically don't run well on this chip. They DO work under the right circumstances, but GTAV isn't as fun to play at low settings.
Buying a pre-built PC from a boutique with a GeForce 1050Ti in it will make your experience noticeably better if you can swing the price.
An APU can grant anyone who can afford at least a decent basic APU the enjoyment of playing most computer games. The visual quality of these games may not be up to the arrogantly high standards of most western gamers, but then again these same folks who are happy to have an APU also can not barely afford a 750p crt monitor much less a 4k flat screen.
This simple idea is huge not only for the laptop and pc market but especially game developers who can only expect to see an expansion of their Total Addressable Market. And that is good for everybody as broader markets help reduce the cost of development.
This in fact was the whole point behind AMD's release of Mantle and Microsoft and The Kronos Group's release of DX12 and Vulkan respectively.
Today's AMD APU has all of the power of a GPU Add In Board of not more than a several years back.
That is not correct, afaik, not for A320 chipsets. It is for B350 and X370, though.
"a card is still needed"
You do realize that these CPUs have an integrated graphics chip as strong as a GT 1030, right? And that you are comparing a ~$90 GPU to a ~$220 GPU?
If you can swing the price, grab a GTX 1080ti already, and let us mITX/poor/HTPC builders enjoy Witcher 3 in 1080p for a fraction of the price ;)
The price of 4k TVs is coming down nicely, I periodically see some 40+" models with HDR listed for as little as $300, cheaper than most monitors beyond 1080p.
Depends for who, not everyone is hell-bent on playing everything at 4k Ultra 120fps 0.1% lows. Once the early firmware/driver bugs get sorted out, it'll be good enough for people who aren't interested in shelling out ~$200 for a 1050/1050Ti alone or $300+ for anything beyond that. If your CPU+GPU budget is only $200, that only buys you a $100 CPU and GT1030 which is worse than Vega 11 stock.
If my current PC had a catastrophic failure and I had to rebuild in a pinch, I'd probably go with the 2400G instead of paying a grossly inflated price for a 1050 or better.
Summarizing: we are saving around 50-100$ for the same low-end performance. That's 25% to 40% cheaper. What are we complaining about?!? I'd be partying right now if that happened in high-end too!!! 300$ for a 1080...
All those comments saying "too weak", or "isn't fun to play at low settings", seriously, travel around the globe or just open your mind, there's poor people in 90% of the world, do you think they'll buy a frakking 1080 and a 8700k?!?
And there's even non-poor people that doesn't care about good graphics! Go figure!
Otherwise, why there are pixel graphics games all over the place? Or unoptimized/breaking early access games??
I have a high-end pc and still lower fps to minimum for competitive play, so I won't see any difference between a 1080Ti vs a 1070 (250 vs 170fps, who's gonna see that, my cat?!? No 'cause my monitor is not fast enough!).
Except that the DDR4 sticks went crazy expensive over here. FML