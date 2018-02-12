AMD Ryzen 5 2400G Review: Zen, Meet Vega

Adobe Creative Cloud

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

AMD's Ryzen 5 2400G beats the Ryzen 3 2200G in our Adobe suite, though a stock 2200G does pull off a few marginal wins in Photoshop.

The real winners are Intel's Core i5-8400 and i3-8100, though. Core i3-7100 is competitive against the stock Ryzen processors, but once again Intel's locked multipliers are a liability. The Ryzen models jump ahead after tuning.

Web Browser

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Web browser tests may not be the most demanding ones in our suite, but they are indicative of responsiveness in the most common workload for desktop computers.

The Krakken suite measures JavaScript performance using several workloads, including audio, imaging, and cryptography. It tends to go Intel's way due to the Core architecture's better per-core performance. This generalization holds true with AMD's Ryzen processors at their stock settings. However, overclocking allows the 2400G to carve out a lead. We see a similar outcome in WebXPRT.

The MotionMark benchmarks, which focus on testing graphics rather than JavaScript performance, are very sensitive to clock rate and IPC throughput. Not surprisingly, then, Intel's processors lead.

Productivity

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The start-up test calculates load times for several types of applications, such as word processors, GIMP, and Web browsers, in both warm- and cold-start conditions. This metric historically favors Intel's processors.



Video conferencing measures performance in single- and multi-user applications that utilize the Windows Media Foundation for video playback and encoding. It also performs facial detection during the workload. This complex task responds well to extra threads, so the overclocked Ryzen 5 2400G excels. Core i5-8400 does lead, but by less than the benchmark's inherent margin of error.



The photo editing benchmark measures performance with Futuremark's binaries that use the ImageMagick library. Common photo processing workloads also tend to be parallelized, and this time AMD's overclocked Ryzen 5 2400G wins (though again, by a slim margin). The 2400G isn't as convincing at stock settings, but it does beat the Core i3-8100 and -7100.



The spreadsheet workload favors high clock rates and IPC throughput, so the Intel processors lead convincingly.



MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content