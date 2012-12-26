Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

Azza Silentium 920
Azza goes right for this throat in this round-up, which emphasizes quiet computing, by adding bulges to the side panels of its Silentium 920. The bulges are padded with noise-dampening foam, which helps suppress noise, but doesn't create any extra room for components.
The Silentium 920 is the shortest case in today's comparison, and we imagine that it's intended to sit up on top of your desk, and probably to the left side. With your PC in that position, it's easy to open the drive door, reach all of the drive bays, and access front-panel ports.
Although they are exposed neatly, the I/O accessible up front is pretty scant. You get just one USB 2.0 and one USB 3.0 port, plus a couple of 1/8" audio jacks. Otherwise, you'd need a 3.5" drive bay adapter to bring more connectivity up from a motherboard header. Oddly, the case’s lowest 5.25” bay actually is 3.5” internally, requiring the use of a 3.5” adapter cover (fortunately, it's included).
If you'd rather keep that front bay door shut, you'll like the smaller door on the top 5.25" drive bay, which is supposed to drop when you hit your optical drive's eject button. The tray on our Plextor drive was too wide to fit through the access hole, though, so we had to remove it.
Two grommets on the back of the Silentium 920 allow the passage of tubing for external liquid coolers, while one 120 mm exhaust fan removes heat from the CPU zone. That noise-supressing foam bulge on the left side is also present on the right.
In my testing I found it to be the most efficient silent case I've ever had on my workbench.
Things I hate about silence optimized case: Usually doesn't cool well (poor airflow) and isn't really that much quieter compared to non silence optimized case
It 's really hard to find the right balance but I'm loving the Antec P280. Exterior and interior looks good and seems spacious enough. Price isn't so bad either.
Any chance you could review the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1? Heard a lot of good things about it .
I disagree. A lot of their chassis are good (HAF, Elite). I like their storm stryker/trooper. Most of their peripherals have great quality and reasonable price compared to something like Razer. Their coolers are also great as well (Hyper 212/212+/212 EVO). I just find their power supply unit to be the 2nd grade components, almost all of them I wouldn't use or recommend to other people