AOC C3583FQ 35-inch Curved Ultra-Wide FreeSync Monitor Review

Brightness And Contrast
To read about our monitor tests in depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
We have a decent number of curved gaming monitors in our database so today’s battle pits AMVA against IPS. All three of the former are based on the same AU Optronics part running at 2560x1080 resolution: Acer’s Z35 and BenQ’s XR3501 plus our review subject. At a higher price point we have IPS panels with 3440x1440 pixels: Acer’s XR341CK and Predator X34 plus LG’s 34UC98. All have some form of adaptive-refresh except the BenQ which simply offers 144Hz.
Output is no problem for any of these monitors. They’ll all provide lots of light for any environment you care to use them in. The C3583FQ runs mid-pack here and it seems the AMVA monitors are a tad brighter than their IPS counterparts. This result represents the Standard picture mode. If you choose the color-accurate sRGB preset, you’ll be fixed at 300cd/m2.
The real story here is black levels. AMVA offers the best blacks of any LCD variant. Acer manages to coax a slightly lower threshold out of its Z35, but the AOC is very close behind; too close to actually see a difference in fact.
The resulting contrast ratio is more than double what you’ll get from the best IPS screen. And this is something you can plainly see. The picture has far more depth and looks bolder regardless of brightness or type of content. All we need now is greater resolution, though the C3583FQ’s 1080-pixel vertical spec has a major speed advantage over its 1440p competition thanks to its higher refresh rate.
Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level
Dropping the backlight to zero brightness results in an almost-ideal 46.2413cd/m2. It’s a great way to play in the dark, and the AOC’s extra contrast means you’ll have no problem picking out fine shadow and highlight details.
The IPS-based Acer X34 wins the minimum black level comparison because its backlight bottoms out at an extremely low value, 16.9100cd/m2. The three AMVA screens, on the other hand, are completely usable at their minimum settings.
Though all three AMVA products use the same panel part, Acer has managed slightly better contrast performance across the board with its Z35. This doesn’t diminish our enthusiasm for the C3583FQ however. With a low price and FreeSync capability, it’s an extremely compelling choice for gamers.
After Calibration to 200cd/m2
The above results represent our calibration of the Standard mode. Since sRGB is locked at 300cd/m2, we couldn’t use it to make a fair comparison. Its contrast ratio is about the same as Standard, 2109.4:1. Adjusting the RGB and contrast sliders doesn’t take away any of the C3583FQ’s excellent image depth. Black levels remain deep and are only bettered slightly by the Z35. While the super-high numbers posted by the Acer are attractive, it will cost you a bit more money.
ANSI Contrast Ratio
ANSI contrast is also extremely consistent and shows us that no corners have been cut in the C3583FQ’s engineering or manufacturing. In fact, the difference is less than 9%, or in other words, a wash. This is why we like AMVA screens and why we’re willing to give up pixel density in favor of greater dynamic range. It won’t be mistaken for an OLED or plasma screen, but right now, this is as good as LCD gets.
And at 35''? With this, you're going to get $600 of near CRT size pixels. I have a 27'' ($250) and, with it on my desk in front of me, pixels are already easily defined. In game as well, it's the one element holding back my otherwise stunning experience in W3 right now.
Add another 8'' to that, without enhancing the resolution, it'd be too much.
The only benefit I can see is if you sit far away from the screen (e.g. couch on the other side of the room) and watch movies with people (using something like VLC to zoom already 21:9 movies to fill the screen).
So, those who say things like 1080 whaaaaa, just know that you do not know what you are talking about. If the height matters so much to you, I would gladly sell you my 1920 monitor...*rotates monitor 90 degrees.
the monitor is a failure due to resolution, 35" and 2560*1080 is very poor.
My 21:9 34" LG monitor has 3440x1440 ~ 110 ppi
a typical 24" 1080 screen has ~91 ppi
this monitor has 79 ppi
The resolution is crap, you`ll be able to see the individual pixels on the monitor while working on it ... i wouldn`t recommend this monitor to anybody.
If a 1080p monitor were placed in DSR x1.78 and the markings were removed from the monitor and a game were running on it, with appropriate graphics settings applied to the corresponding GPU, you'd have a hard time distinguishing it from an actual 1440p monitor or a 4k one for that matter when DSR'd.
Pixel density... Unless you're sitting within 18 inches or have your mug right up on the monitor, you're not going to notice this when it's in 1080p on the desktop, web, word-processing, programs, etc.
My .02 cents... Spend your $1K on a monitor that WILL have glow issues while this monitor will allow $400 to be applied elsewhere in a system/upgrades or a GPU upgrade down the road and still have performance to match that the naked eye may or may not be able to discern.