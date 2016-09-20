AOC G2460PF 24-inch 144Hz FreeSync Monitor Review

Grayscale, Gamma & Color

Grayscale Tracking

In the Standard mode, most brightness points have no visible errors, but in the higher steps you’ll see some extra warmth. Fortunately it looks more red than green despite what the chart shows. Reducing the contrast control helps with the clipping of blue but only to a point. Below setting 43, no more improvement is available. We tried the sRGB preset found in the color temp menu, but it doesn’t offer any better accuracy than the default Warm setting.

Your best bet is to tweak the RGB sliders as we did along with the lower contrast setting. All errors are then eliminated except for 100% which still looks a tad warm.

The tracking charts aren’t the best we’ve seen, but when you look at the DeltaE numbers the differences are less significant. Although the G2460PF places last in the calibrated grayscale test, an average error of 1.66dE is still well below the visible range. And it would be much lower yet if we could fix the 100% brightness level. Still, we’re satisfied with the look of this monitor in actual gaming content.

Gamma Response

There are three gamma presets available, but only Gamma 1 comes close to the 2.2 spec. It runs a little bright no matter what mode you choose, and there are slight dips at 10 and 90%. The actual errors are relatively small, and given the G2460PF’s contrast performance, a slightly bright gamma curve isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Image depth is solid and of a quality that’s totally appropriate at this price point.

Aside from tracking that rides a little below 2.2, the G2460PF has fairly consistent performance. With a value variation of only .16, it places second in the comparison. The 5% deviation from 2.2 results from our average measurement of 2.09 in the gamma test.

Color Gamut & Luminance

Color measurements in the G2460PF’s Standard mode look pretty good except for some slight under-saturation in the red primary. The extra green and red in the monitor’s white point doesn’t cause any serious hue errors, so it’s perfectly usable without adjustment.

Using the sRGB preset from the color temp menu doesn’t make any visible difference in either the gamut or color luminance results. The only way to make any improvement is to adjust the contrast as we’ve recommended along with changes to the RGB settings. That will add a little red saturation back in and it brings luminance levels much closer to the zero line where they should be. Overall balance is decent regardless of mode. The G2460PF doesn’t offer the most vivid color we’ve seen but we have no complaints.

With no adjustment, the G2460PF’s average color is 2.39dE; comfortably under the visible threshold. Calibration improves that to 1.37dE, placing it fourth in the group. None of these screens are quite at the professional level, but they are all more than qualified for gaming and entertainment use.

sRGB gamut volume is just under 100% thanks to a slight blue hue error. It’s nothing that will affect gaming, general use, or even color-critical work if you choose to do that. While not designed to be a proofing display, it could be used as one in a pinch.