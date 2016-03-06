AOC G2770PF 27-inch FreeSync Gaming Monitor Review

ASUS MG279Q deals 320 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ASUS MG279Q, 27 Inch WQHD... Amazon Prime £528.92 View

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories

The G2770PF’s carton is generously sized with rigid foam inside that completely encloses the contents. The upright is already attached to the panel so all you need to do is screw the base on with its captive bolt.

The only video cable included is DisplayPort, and you get a USB 3.0 a-b wire as well. An IEC power cord for the internal power supply rounds out the bundle. Also in the box is a CD with the user manual, drivers and iMenu control software, which gives you Windows desktop access to the OSD.

Product 360

At FHD resolution an aggressive anti-glare layer in unlikely to cause grain or softness and that is the case here. The screen is a great choice for LAN parties because you can set it up in just about any environment and it will look good, regardless of room lighting. The bezel is a bit wider than most with extra real estate at the bottom. That provides space for a thin red trim line, the color of which is echoed by the upright's cable management clip.

Controls consist of five buttons that face down from the panel's bottom-right edge. They click with a solid feel and offer appropriate resistance. We adapted to them quickly but still missed the joysticks found on some other gaming monitors.

The stand is extremely solid and offers a five-inch height adjustment plus almost 360 degrees of swivel, 30 degrees tilt and a portrait mode. It's one of the better built chassis we've seen and it should stand up to many years of daily use.

The panel isn't overly slim but you can see just how substantial the upright is from the side. The two USB ports here are 3.0 and the yellow one can be used to charge a phone even when the G2770PF is turned off. The red cable clip slides up and down to help keep your desktop neat and tidy.

The back is finished in a linen-like texture with a polished AOC logo as the only obvious feature. Ventilation is stealthily placed at the top of the bulge and keeps the display running cool. It also houses two small up-firing speakers, which sound fairly tinny; at their loudest they sound meek. If you want any sort of bass or midrange you'll need to go external or use headphones.

Underneath the bulge you'll find the input panel. On the left are two USB 2.0 ports plus the upstream connection. There's also a master power switch next to the power cord jack. Video inputs include one each of DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI and VGA. FreeSync operation is only possible over DisplayPort but you can have 144Hz via that or DVI. HDMI is limited to 60Hz. At the far right are the analog stereo input and headphone output.