AOC G2770PF 27-inch FreeSync Gaming Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

In its default state, the G2770PF tracks the color points fairly well, though blue is over-saturated. Luminance is reduced to compensate so the resulting error isn't too high. Also of concern are the red saturations from 20 to 80 percent. They fall a little short of target, which means middle red tones will lack that last bit of pop. Like the grayscale results above, this isn't a bad chart but other screens perform better.

The sRGB preset evens out color luminance a bit but there are no changes to the CIE chart or the overall error level. We'd still like to see red and blue come closer to their targets but there is no way to fix the issue without a color management system.

Calibration again produces the best possible chart. Most errors are now below the 3dE threshold, which means they're invisible to the naked eye. The secondary colors are also on-point with regard to hue. The only issues remaining are the red and blue saturation levels. Luminance is now spot-on at every point except 100 percent where red is a bit too low. It should be raised to offset its under-saturation.

Now we return to the comparison group.

Since the majority of our measured color points are close to target, the calibrated average error is well under the visible threshold. It does however finish in last place compared to the other gaming screens. In fairness, several of them are expensive premium products but we've seen better accuracy from other AOC displays.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The G2770PF's sRGB gamut volume comes up a tiny bit short mainly due to an under-saturated red primary. For gaming this test doesn't show any problems but if you plan to use it as a proofing monitor, a software LUT will be necessary to ensure accuracy.

