AOC G2770PQU 27-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

Grayscale Tracking

The G2770PQU comes set to the Warm color temp preset from the factory. It’s fairly close to D65, but there is excessive red and green at the 40- to 90-percent brightness levels, peaking just over the visibility threshold. The error at 100 percent is quite low, which helps the brightest highlights look correct.

Better results are just a simple calibration away.

In the User color temp mode, you can adjust the RGB sliders (although they are a little coarse for our taste). We got all the errors under three Delta E, even if the tracking is not as flat as some other monitors. It is, however, more than adequate for gaming.

Here is our comparison group:

Color and grayscale accuracy are obviously not the top priority with most gaming displays. Compared to our group, the G2770PQU’s default average error of 3.04 Delta E is pretty good.

We couldn’t quite get the grayscale error down to a one Delta E average (that’s our standard for pro screens), but we’re more than happy to see any monitor slide under a two Delta E average and AOC's G2770PQU achieves that easily. Praise goes to the BenQ XL2720Z for acing all of our grayscale accuracy tests.

Gamma Response

Gamma tracking is quite consistent using the '1' preset. Except for a dip at 90 percent, it’s almost perfect. The error is only 4.5 cd/m2. That's barely visible. The Gamma 2 preset shows the same tracking, only at a brighter (lower value) level. Gamma 3 looks similar to Gamma 1, but introduces a green tint that is difficult to correct. We recommend Gamma 1 for all applications.

Here is our comparison group again.

The dip at 90 percent hurts the gamma range result. It’s still solidly average among the monitors we’ve tested, though.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

All of the gamma values ride a hair below 2.2. That, coupled with the 1.94 result at 90 percent, pulls the average down to 2.14. For gaming and video content, this looks fine. However, we’d like to see more accuracy, especially as TV and film mastering moves to the BT.1886 spec.