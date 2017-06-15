AOC Q2781PQ IPS/QHD Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

The Q2781PQ isn’t billed as an AHVA screen, but our photos sure make it look like one. There is only the slightest shift to blue in the horizontal plane with a 50% light falloff at most. Dark steps are still clearly visible. From the top down, color gets a bit warmer, but detail remains strong at all brightness points. This is excellent performance.

Screen Uniformity

Thanks to a little extra brightness, which we talked about in the ANSI test, the Q2781PQ just tops 11% in the black field test. It’s not bad enough to call it backlight bleed or IPS glow, but it is just above the visible point. Raising the signal level eliminates any flaws, and the 100% field measures an excellent 6.9%, which is right in line with the competition. Color uniformity comes in last among the group, but 1.64dE is still an invisible variation. The eye sees only a smooth, gray tone in the 80% field pattern.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Obviously, gaming is not a priority for the Q2781PQ but its input lag score is lower than most monitors of this genre. It’s beaten only by the BE270U which stealthily includes 75Hz and FreeSync in its feature set. The other monitors are 60Hz and devoid of adaptive-sync, so the AOC acquits itself well. You won’t be crushing your mates at the weekly LAN party, but casual players will enjoy gaming on this display thanks to a smooth-running overdrive and good image quality.

