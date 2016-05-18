AOC U2879VF 28-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

OSD Setup And Calibration
AOC takes a unique approach to OSD design by placing everything in a long strip across the bottom of the screen. It's easy to measure test patterns that way, and the menus are right above the control buttons.
OSD Tour
The Luminance menu has everything you need to control light output, gamma and dynamic contrast. You also get seven image modes that correspond to different tasks. We recommend using the default Standard preset and making changes in the Color menu, which we'll talk about next.
Interestingly, the U2879VF includes uniformity compensation in the form of its own image preset. You can adjust all other picture parameters in that mode. We'll show you its effects on contrast and measured uniformity on pages four and seven.
Shadow Control is a low-end gamma adjustment that increases detail in dark content; it also raises the black level. Also here is the overdrive control. Its highest setting produces a little ghosting in moving test patterns and in fast-moving gameplay. We settled on the medium option as the best compromise.
The Color menu has five color temp presets plus a user mode. In our tests we found the best accuracy by using the sRGB setting. Not only does it return the best grayscale and gamma result, it offers the best possible color gamut and luminance quality. We'll explain our tests more thoroughly on pages five and six.
Picture Boost is a feature we've only seen on AOC monitors and they all have it. It creates a zone on the screen where the user can independently adjust brightness and contrast. The effect is a grayed-out frame around the picture. It can be used to highlight a specific part of the image.
The OSD Setup menu has adjustments for menu position though we can't imagine why one would want to move it from the bottom of the screen. You can also control its transparency and timeout. If you're wondering why FreeSync isn't working, the option to turn it on is here as well. It's off by default for some reason.
Ultra HD monitors are great for displaying images from multiple sources. The U2879VF supports two images in a PIP or PBP configuration.
The final menu is called Extras and has an input selector, off timer and signal information. This screen will let you know when the monitor is in FreeSync mode.
Calibration
It seems that every AOC display we test has a slightly different calibration routine. There are multiple image modes but the secret to unlocking the U2879VF's full potential is in the color temp presets. After selecting the Standard picture preset, we recommend choosing the sRGB option in the color menu. That gave us the best test results; better than when we attempted our own calibration. The only downside is that brightness is locked at 228cd/m2, which might be a bit much for darker workspaces. If you want full control of output, please try our RGB settings below.
|AOC U2879VF Calibration Settings
|Brightness 200cd/m2
|71
|Brightness 120cd/m2
|37
|Brightness 100cd/m2
|28
|Brightness 80cd/m2
|19
|Brightness 50cd/m2
|7
|Picture Mode
|Standard
|Gamma
|2
|Contrast
|50
|Color Temp
|Red 50, Green 48, Blue 52
The monitor is for the present 4k at 60hz even the prices it's good for the spec.
The speed of hz and the resolution are two different things, of course you will get higher hz at lower resolution. In a near future it will be 4k with 120hz or 144hz, coz 4k will be standard for 5 years as 1080p and 1440 or qhd will just be a transitition as was 720p.
You need 2.5X minimum ratio for asynchronous mode (i.e. 30 Hz to 75Hz) or you have no support below 40Hz.
With the range being so low you are popping in and out of the smoother asynchronous mode any time you go above or below this. If it's setup for VSYNC ON you'll go from smooth gameplay to STUTTERING below 40FPS (or screen tear if setup for VSYNC OFF).
Same goes for above 60FPS (though I think you can force a Global cap but you have to experiment with that and it may have to be a bit below 60FPS).
*If you have a 30Hz to 144Hz it's far better. Not only is it hard to go over 144FPS, but for demanding games (or sudden drops even if good FPS) you CAN stay in asynchronous mode.
The REASON is that AMD has no module like GSYNC does. So if you drop to 29FPS then the drivers tell the GPU to send each frame 2X so the monitor gets 58FPS. You still see it as 29FPS but a SMOOTH 29FPS because you stay in asynchronous mode so the monitor draws each frame as it gets it.
There is a small DELAY in doing this so you can't get by with just 2X the range. So again, for the 40Hz to 60Hz range if you drop to 39FPS it doesn't work.
**IMO they shouldn't even sell Freesync monitors like this. If you don't understand what's going on you're going to have an inconsistent experience with many games being smoother then stutter or tear constantly.
Umm, ya? That's the underlying point of my entire post! To expand, I am not willing to spend money on a monitor that is "for now" ok, when I find the 1440 experience (on IPS panels) so good. Since I run 27 now, why go a minor increase for a 4K panel that won't look as good while gaming, i.e. low frame rates? And to get even more specific - I am team green so I wouldn't buy an FS monitor in the first place! :lol: