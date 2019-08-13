Aorus KD25F 240 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Breaking Our Benchmark Records

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag

The KD25F exhibited the usual TN weakness when it came to off-axis image quality. From the sides, there was a significant color shift to green and red, and brightness was cut in half. However, detail remained strong with all steps clearly visible. From the top, we could barely see a difference between the darkest and lightest tones, and the color became decidedly purple. This monitor is always best used from a head-on position.

Screen hotspots are always a bummer when gaming in dark environments, but luckily the KD25 exhibited none of that behavior. With a super-low score of just 6.15% you won’t see any glow or bleed, even when the screen is completely black.

Our final test results demonstrate why one pays $500 for a 25-inch monitor. We thought with a 23ms total lag score that the KD25F was the fastest monitor we’ve tested, but that honor still belongs to the Alienware AW2518F. What is more impressive, and more important, though, is the response score, a record low for our lab. While one or two milliseconds may not seem significant, the KD25F is the smoothest monitor we’ve ever seen. Its overdrive works incredibly well, and that contributes to absolutely perfect motion resolution at all framerates. Of course, FHD means you’ll top 200 fps with a well-equipped gaming rig.

