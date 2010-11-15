Enthusiast Power Protection: Four-Way 900 W UPS Roundup

Test Settings

Hardware Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-950 (3.06 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache) O/C to 4.35 GHz (23 x 189 MHz), 1.40 V Motherboard Gigabyte X58A-UD3R, BIOS FB (08/24/2010) Intel X58 Express / ICH10R RAM Mushkin Enhanced 998586 (6 GB), DDR3-1333 at DDR3-1134 CAS 8-8-8-21 Graphics 2 x EVGA 012-P3-1470-AR 1.25 GB, SLI O/C at 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3404 Hard Drive 2 x A-Data AS599S-64GM-C 64GB SSD, Striped, MLC, SATA 3Gb/s Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power SilverStone ST85F-P 850 W Modular ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Silver, Active PFC Software Configuration OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia Graphics Driver Version 260.99 Chipset Intel INF 9.1.2.1007 Benchmark Configuration CPU Load Prime95 v25.8. 64-bit executable, Small FFTs, Eight Threads GPU Load FurMark 1.6.5 Stability Test, 1920x1200, 4x AA Combined Load Prime95 (Seven CPU Threads) plus FurMark (One CPU Thread)

Assembled for an upcoming overclocking article, our test system pulls 407 W under Prime95, 676W under FurMark, and 870W with both programs running at full force. FurMark requires one dedicated CPU thread to reach full GPU load.

Less-aggressive overclockers can get similar power consumption at far lower clock speeds using higher-cost hardware, such as Intel’s Core i7-980X processor and a pair of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 graphics cards.