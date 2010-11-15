Enthusiast Power Protection: Four-Way 900 W UPS Roundup

Test Settings
|Hardware Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-950 (3.06 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache) O/C to 4.35 GHz (23 x 189 MHz), 1.40 V
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte X58A-UD3R, BIOS FB (08/24/2010) Intel X58 Express / ICH10R
|RAM
|Mushkin Enhanced 998586 (6 GB), DDR3-1333 at DDR3-1134 CAS 8-8-8-21
|Graphics
|2 x EVGA 012-P3-1470-AR 1.25 GB, SLI O/C at 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-3404
|Hard Drive
|2 x A-Data AS599S-64GM-C 64GB SSD, Striped, MLC, SATA 3Gb/s
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|SilverStone ST85F-P 850 W Modular ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Silver, Active PFC
|Software Configuration
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia Graphics Driver Version 260.99
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.2.1007
|Benchmark Configuration
|CPU Load
|Prime95 v25.8. 64-bit executable, Small FFTs, Eight Threads
|GPU Load
|FurMark 1.6.5 Stability Test, 1920x1200, 4x AA
|Combined Load
|Prime95 (Seven CPU Threads) plus FurMark (One CPU Thread)
Assembled for an upcoming overclocking article, our test system pulls 407 W under Prime95, 676W under FurMark, and 870W with both programs running at full force. FurMark requires one dedicated CPU thread to reach full GPU load.
Less-aggressive overclockers can get similar power consumption at far lower clock speeds using higher-cost hardware, such as Intel’s Core i7-980X processor and a pair of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 graphics cards.
