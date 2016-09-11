Asus MG24UQ 24-inch IPS Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

OSD Setup & Calibration

The MG24UQ’s OSD is well organized and has pretty much everything a tweaker could want, starting with seven picture modes. Racing is the default, and we found it came pretty close to all our standards. Close enough that calibration isn’t really necessary. sRGB is equally accurate but locks out all adjustments including brightness and contrast. We made a few changes in the User preset to achieve test results that rival many professional screens.

It’s getting hard to find a monitor without a Blue Light Filter these days. Asus offers four levels (zero is off) of compensation. Dialing in a little extra warmth will reduce eye fatigue, though you’ll sacrifice some color accuracy at the same time.

The Color menu has everything you need for calibration except a gamma control. Fortunately that’s not a major issue. We’ll show you our results on page four. User mode is the only way to have full control, but since Racing and sRGB are so good out of the box, we think few will need to take the time to calibrate their MG24UQs. We tweaked the RGB sliders a bit and lowered the Contrast control during our tests.

More picture adjustments are available in the Image menu. Sharpness should be left on its default setting to avoid obvious ringing or softness. VividPixel seems to sharpen color transitions, although to our eyes it provides neither benefit nor harm. ASCR is Asus’ dynamic contrast option. It can improve perceived contrast at the expense of highlight and shadow detail. TraceFree works well on its highest setting to reduce motion blur without causing any ghosting.

You can see by the input selector that only HDMI 1 supports the MG24UQ’s full resolution at 60Hz. The other two are version 1.4 and max out at 30Hz.

System Setup contains two screens of options including selecting from 21 languages, volume, DisplayPort Stream (version 1.1 or 1.2), ECO Mode, and OSD Setup. Here you can also lock out the bezel keys, turn off the power LED, and view signal information. There is nothing here to indicate FreeSync operation. For that, you’ll have to open AMD Catalyst.

MyFavorite refers to the MG24UQ’s four settings memories, which can be managed here. This is a handy way to make quick changes for different gaming or application environments.

Calibration

The MG24UQ is one of the few monitors that can be simply be plugged in, turned on, and enjoyed. Aside from setting Brightness, there is little that can be done to improve its excellent and accurate picture. sRGB mode offers similar results but locks output at 170cd/m2. If you want that last nth degree of performance, choose the User preset and adjust the RGB sliders and Contrast control as we did. That will net you a tiny gain, but honestly, we couldn’t see a difference and you likely won’t either. Considering its price, this is pretty impressive performance. Our recommended settings are below.