Asus ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition Review

Gaming Performance
2560x1440 Results
There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.
At QHD, the ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition is, depending on the game, clearly faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition and Titan X (Pascal).
3840x2160 Results
At this high resolution, Asus' card is again quite a bit faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition and Titan X (Pascal).
Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat.
Comparison GPUs
2. The addition of the PCB parts is a welcome addition. However w/o an explanation of how they differ from reference cards or compare to other AIB cards, it inda falls flat.
3. Benchmark Comparisons w/ just the reference model again leaves me wanting more. Asus Strix would at least allow comparisons to other AIB cards
4. And yes .... would have been very useful to compare against other options. An EVGA Hybrid and say the MSI Seahawk EK X (w/ full cover EK water block) would also be a big plus.
The OC is be expected ... from the article :
But outta the box, the boost is down at 1708 / 1709
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/asus-rog-poseidon-gtx-1080-ti-platinum,5151.html
"lay down a flat heat pipe on a large sink and, as an option, send water through to dissipate thermal energy"
"The thermal solution utilizes a copper sink that doubles as a block for water cooling (by guiding liquid through the hollow heat pipe). "
No water flows through a heat pipe. A heat pipe is hollow, closed and sealed to contain the working fluid that evaporates and condenses to transfer heat from a hot to cold point.
The author is confusing heat exchanger and heat pipe technology.
"A heat exchanger is a device used to transfer heat between a solid object and a fluid, or between two or more fluids."
The proper term here would simply "radiator tube" under normal circumstances ... as it is employed here, it's simply part of a hybrid water block, heat sink / radiator.