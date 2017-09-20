Asus ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition Review

Power Consumption
Power Consumption
We took our measurements with Asus' ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition under air cooling. When you switch over to water cooling, power consumption at full load drops by approximately 3W to 5W due to a lack of fans.
Load On The Motherboard Slot
With a maximum of 3.3A during our stress test and 2.7A in a typical gaming workload, the ROG Poseidon lands well below the PCI-SIG's 5.5A ceiling.
Power Consumption
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
The graphs in the album above help illustrate our measurement results.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
2. The addition of the PCB parts is a welcome addition. However w/o an explanation of how they differ from reference cards or compare to other AIB cards, it inda falls flat.
3. Benchmark Comparisons w/ just the reference model again leaves me wanting more. Asus Strix would at least allow comparisons to other AIB cards
.
4. And yes .... would have been very useful to compare against other options. An EVGA Hybrid and say the MSI Seahawk EK X (w/ full cover EK water block) would also be a big plus.
The OC is be expected ... from the article :
But outta the box, the boost is down at 1708 / 1709
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/asus-rog-poseidon-gtx-1080-ti-platinum,5151.html
"lay down a flat heat pipe on a large sink and, as an option, send water through to dissipate thermal energy"
"The thermal solution utilizes a copper sink that doubles as a block for water cooling (by guiding liquid through the hollow heat pipe). "
No water flows through a heat pipe. A heat pipe is hollow, closed and sealed to contain the working fluid that evaporates and condenses to transfer heat from a hot to cold point.
The author is confusing heat exchanger and heat pipe technology.
"A heat exchanger is a device used to transfer heat between a solid object and a fluid, or between two or more fluids."
The proper term here would simply "radiator tube" under normal circumstances ... as it is employed here, it's simply part of a hybrid water block, heat sink / radiator.