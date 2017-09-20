Trending

Asus ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition Review

Power Consumption

We took our measurements with Asus' ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition under air cooling. When you switch over to water cooling, power consumption at full load drops by approximately 3W to 5W due to a lack of fans.

Load On The Motherboard Slot

With a maximum of 3.3A during our stress test and 2.7A in a typical gaming workload, the ROG Poseidon lands well below the PCI-SIG's 5.5A ceiling.

The graphs in the album above help illustrate our measurement results.


  • Pat Flynn 20 September 2017 13:09
    I wonder how their cooler compares to something like EKWB's blocks? Temps/overclock wise that is.
  • max0x7ba 20 September 2017 13:26
    No one plays Battlefield 1 in DirectX 12 because it stutters. Test it in DirectX 11.
  • dan88rx7turbo 20 September 2017 13:28
    I have the Poseidon , sits at about 43c on load in Valley and Superposition 4k , 1080p extreme settings!
  • JackNaylorPE 20 September 2017 14:53
    1. The Poseidon is a great idea in concept but suffers from poor implementation.

    2. The addition of the PCB parts is a welcome addition. However w/o an explanation of how they differ from reference cards or compare to other AIB cards, it inda falls flat.

    3. Benchmark Comparisons w/ just the reference model again leaves me wanting more. Asus Strix would at least allow comparisons to other AIB cards
    .
    4. And yes .... would have been very useful to compare against other options. An EVGA Hybrid and say the MSI Seahawk EK X (w/ full cover EK water block) would also be a big plus.

  • drmacaron 20 September 2017 15:44
    i also have a poseidon. Super good temp dont know why the warer development aded maby if you should clocke it bigtime ?
  • drmacaron 20 September 2017 15:46
    and performance !
  • mac_angel 20 September 2017 16:16
    I have the Asus Strix 1080ti OC. It 'boosts' to 2Ghz on it's own. But playing with the curve in Afterburner, I get 2076MHz, on air. That's without flashing the ROM
  • JackNaylorPE 20 September 2017 16:33
    20192947 said:
    I have the Asus Strix 1080ti OC. It 'boosts' to 2Ghz on it's own. But playing with the curve in Afterburner, I get 2076MHz, on air. That's without flashing the ROM

    The OC is be expected ... from the article :

    With sufficient water cooling, however, we were able to reach 2076 MHz. That's where our chip hit its ceiling, even after installing a high-end loop, increasing the power target, and applying a bit of extra voltage.

    But outta the box, the boost is down at 1708 / 1709

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/asus-rog-poseidon-gtx-1080-ti-platinum,5151.html
  • Rheotome 20 September 2017 16:33
    Both of these statements are incorrect:

    "lay down a flat heat pipe on a large sink and, as an option, send water through to dissipate thermal energy"

    "The thermal solution utilizes a copper sink that doubles as a block for water cooling (by guiding liquid through the hollow heat pipe). "

    No water flows through a heat pipe. A heat pipe is hollow, closed and sealed to contain the working fluid that evaporates and condenses to transfer heat from a hot to cold point.

    The author is confusing heat exchanger and heat pipe technology.
  • JackNaylorPE 20 September 2017 16:37
    Actually, no ... there is no air involved in a heat exhanger

    "A heat exchanger is a device used to transfer heat between a solid object and a fluid, or between two or more fluids."

    The proper term here would simply "radiator tube" under normal circumstances ... as it is employed here, it's simply part of a hybrid water block, heat sink / radiator.

