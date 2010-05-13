AVADirect's W860CU: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 Vs. GeForce GTX 285M

Benchmark Results: Encoding
All the proof we need to show that mobile Core i7 and desktop Core i7 parts have identical clock-for-clock performance can be found in Apple’s iTunes, where single-threading allows Intel Turbo Boost to push both processors to the same 3.06 GHz top speed.
The lower non-turbo speed of the mobile Core i7-820QM is going to affect anyone who relies on a portable device for running well-threaded applications like HandBrake.
Seeking to get the most from our own hardware, we’ve constantly improved our benchmark suites to take advantage of all of our CPU cores. This effort reflects heavily on Intel's latest mobile processors, which employ lower stock clocks to keep thermal output in check.
But, if it's like the P55, which it seems to be, there's the added uncertainty of the architecture thrown in.
Particularly with PCI-E being implemented differently, you might be seeing the inferior implementation of the P55 architecture responsible for a small amount of the relatively poor mobile performance. Since this implementation needs to multiplex the memory bus of the processor, you can run into situations where there is contention.
I doubt it's significant, but I'm curious why you wouldn't want to make a comparison with a more similar desktop platform. Was it because you couldn't get an unlocked Lynnfield to get the clock speeds for the processors the same in Turbo mode?
Granted, with a 45W CPU and 50W GPU, 30 mins is expected on a 40W battery if fully stressed.
So, is there any reason to own such notebuook?
The GTX 285M was a $50 premium over the 5870, and I am glad I chose to stick to the 5870. It is kind of strange one would pay more to have less performance. I guess thats what fanboyism are all about?
I have seen this model at other sites as well.
I think an ASUS JH73-A1 verse this would have been more interesting as its a bit cheaper for better parts.