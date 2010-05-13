AVADirect's W860CU: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 Vs. GeForce GTX 285M

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Adobe Photoshop surprises us with a noticeable difference between two notebooks that have the same CPU. The inability of Intel Turbo Boost in highly threaded applications hands a significant lead to the desktop processor’s higher non-boosted clock.
3ds Max 2010 shows the second notebook leading the first.
Recent versions of AVG don’t benchmark reliably.
WinRAR and 7-Zip are both highly threaded, with the use of four cores negating a benefit from Intel's Turbo Boost technology. We actually picked 7-Zip to replace WinZip because of its threading.
But, if it's like the P55, which it seems to be, there's the added uncertainty of the architecture thrown in.
Particularly with PCI-E being implemented differently, you might be seeing the inferior implementation of the P55 architecture responsible for a small amount of the relatively poor mobile performance. Since this implementation needs to multiplex the memory bus of the processor, you can run into situations where there is contention.
I doubt it's significant, but I'm curious why you wouldn't want to make a comparison with a more similar desktop platform. Was it because you couldn't get an unlocked Lynnfield to get the clock speeds for the processors the same in Turbo mode?
Granted, with a 45W CPU and 50W GPU, 30 mins is expected on a 40W battery if fully stressed.
So, is there any reason to own such notebuook?
The GTX 285M was a $50 premium over the 5870, and I am glad I chose to stick to the 5870. It is kind of strange one would pay more to have less performance. I guess thats what fanboyism are all about?
I have seen this model at other sites as well.
I think an ASUS JH73-A1 verse this would have been more interesting as its a bit cheaper for better parts.