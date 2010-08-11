Part 4: Building A Balanced Gaming PC

Power Consumption
Power Consumption
Rather than relay our typical idle and Prime95/Furmark full load data, for this series, we decided that the single most important number would be the maximum power consumption seen while gaming. The highest numbers we recorded were seen in GTA IV. But because the Radeon HD 4850 used in Parts 1 and 2 could not run this test, we instead chose to use Crysis for our power measurement.
Crysis does not load all processing cores, so power consumption figures are far different here than taxing all available thread using Prime95. Voltages really come into play, and we see the quad-core Phenom II X4 955 BE consume more power than the higher-clocked six-core Phenom II X6 1055T and Intel’s Core i7-920. While the Athlon II and Radeon HD 5750 consume the least amount of power, for the purpose of this series, it’s the Radeon HD 5870 and HD 5970 that shine brightest for their outstanding performance and relatively low consumption.
i'll be waiting for that, and maybe some i5 cpu to see what fit sli best
I think you copied this paragraph from part 3 and forgot to change it to 4... ;-)
I guess I can kind of predict where it'd fall though.
I wish I had read this before building my system as I can see that I clearly spent too much on my CPU instead of GPU (i5-750 + HD5770) . Would have done much better with (X2 550 BE + HD5850) !
...ain't hind sight a b***h!
Also interesting to see how GPUs really start to distinguish themselves at higher resolutions. Again, brilliant work.
On the lower end of the spectrum, with the lower resolutions, is the 1GB really necessary?
Basically, i have a 512MB Asus 5770 and want to validate my purchase :D
Probably skipping the i5/i7 generation as I can still play anything at max settings on my 22" monitor while running a 2nd for a film tho :)
i5/i7 isn't a generation. it's like 5 or so.
It's the same thing as C2D and C2Q