Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Loading Levels In Battlefield 3

Loading a level is actually more storage-intensive than launching the game. This makes sense, of course, since you aren't loading a lot of data until you choose a level and start loading it into memory.

Overall Statistics Battlefield 3: Level Loading Elapsed Time 01:50 Read Operations 7 171 Write Operations 440 Data Read 371.62 MB Data Written 7.29 MB Disk Busy Time 1.71 s Average Data Rate 222.21 MB/s

When we load the Thunder Run campaign, our Vertex 3 reads more than one-third of a gigabyte. Almost all of the operations are sequential in nature, but the largest cluster consists of 128 KB chunks of information. With that said, smaller transfer sizes also constitute a notable portion of the loading sequence. Our obvious prediction here is that you'll also realize measurable gains loading a level in Battlefield 3 from an SSD compared to a hard drive.

I/O Trends: