Exploring SSD Performance In Battlefield 3, F1 2011, And Rift

Loading Levels In Battlefield 3
Loading a level is actually more storage-intensive than launching the game. This makes sense, of course, since you aren't loading a lot of data until you choose a level and start loading it into memory.
|Overall Statistics
|Battlefield 3: Level Loading
|Elapsed Time
|01:50
|Read Operations
|7 171
|Write Operations
|440
|Data Read
|371.62 MB
|Data Written
|7.29 MB
|Disk Busy Time
|1.71 s
|Average Data Rate
|222.21 MB/s
When we load the Thunder Run campaign, our Vertex 3 reads more than one-third of a gigabyte. Almost all of the operations are sequential in nature, but the largest cluster consists of 128 KB chunks of information. With that said, smaller transfer sizes also constitute a notable portion of the loading sequence. Our obvious prediction here is that you'll also realize measurable gains loading a level in Battlefield 3 from an SSD compared to a hard drive.
I/O Trends:
- 76% of all operations occur at a queue depth of one
- 72% of all operations are sequential
- 20% of all operations are 4 KB in transfer size
- 12% of all operations are 8 KB in transfer size
- 17% of all operations are 16 KB in transfer size
- 11% of all operations are 32 KB in transfer size
- 33% of all operations are 128 KB in transfer size
Good read. Thanks for being so thorough.
I'm a little confused why you would want to see that comparison. We established there was no diff between a slow HDD and a fast SSD. And you expect a difference between a fast HDD and fast SSD?
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
He probably want to see that comparison on the "Hard Drive Performance Comparison" page, where is a big difference between SSD and HDD performance (the HDD up to 477% slower)