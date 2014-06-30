BenQ RL2460HT 24-Inch Monitor Review: Is Gaming Good At 60 Hz?

Results: Viewing Angles And Uniformity
The more monitors we test, the more we can see that off-axis viewing performance is dependent not only on pixel structure (IPS, PLS, TN, etc.) but also the backlight technology and the quality of the anti-glare layer.
The image above looks a lot like our shots of the XL2720Z. The side views are quite red in tint, with a loss of detail in the darker levels of the pattern. The vertical views look very washed-out, and the dark steps become a uniform shade of gray. If you use the RL2460HT in a multi-monitor setup, place the side screens carefully to maintain image integrity. This remains an issue for TN-based panels. But when you're sitting directly in front of your monitor, the problem isn't as severe.
Screen Uniformity: Luminance
To measure screen uniformity, zero percent and 100-percent full-field patterns are used, and nine points are sampled. First, we establish a baseline measurement at the center of each screen. Then the surrounding eight points are measured and their values expressed as a percentage of the baseline, either above or below. This number gets averaged. It is important to remember that we only test the review sample each vendor sends us. Other examples of the same monitor can measure differently in this metric.
First up is black field uniformity.
We always observe the field patterns with our eyes before measuring them. If either black or white uniformity measures less than 10 percent, it constitutes an invisible error. The RL2460HT’s result of 6.43 percent in the black field test is very good. Even at the highest backlight setting, we couldn’t see any problems.
Here’s the white field measurement:
We were able to see a slightly darker region on the display’s left side. It extended about two inches in from the bezel. In actual content, the error was not visible. The measured result of 11.01 percent is only slightly above our standard. Other samples might measure better than ours.
Screen Uniformity: Color
To measure color uniformity, we display an 80-percent white field and measure the Delta E error of the same nine points on the screen. Then we subtract the lowest value from the highest to arrive at the result. A smaller number means a display is more uniform. Any value below three means a variation that is invisible to the naked eye.
Color uniformity can vary greatly from sample to sample of the same display. The RL2460HT’s result of 1.31 Delta E is invisible to the naked eye, though. Our 80-percent field pattern looks smooth and uniform with no perceptible color tints anywhere on the screen.
I achieve first place in multiple games when playing multiplayer, on a regular basis.
60hz is not the problem, the problem is your system if it CAN'T sustain 60 fps.
http://frames-per-second.appspot.com/
I don't think competitive players win because they have 144Hz monitors and can react with all that information being fed to them. I think they win because they are proactive, and that there are many tells anyway to allow someone who's tuned in the game to react quickly.
I mean, StarCraft has choppy animation that is independent of refresh rates (they look like they move at 20FPS), but there's a lot of high level competition there.
You do have a point with newer games that have very nice graphics. Such as, BF, Metro LL, and Arma 3 you need a beefy GPU set up or some people turn down the settings. (Eye candy is nice but if it is going to be a slideshow it isn't worth it) However, older titles such as CS GO where having the higher FPS will give you an edge doesn't take much to get 200+ FPS. Basically computers with at least an i5 and a 6970 or 580 can hit FPS 100+ on older titles. Newer titles i5/i7 (depends on the game if it take advantage of the hyper threading) 7970(280)/290x or 680/780. Crossfire or SLI helps but I personally find the gaming experience smoother playing CS GO on one 7970 instead of two in crossfire. With one I am still well over 100 FPS. When I play BF4 I have crossfire enable and high settings with some things turned down I get over 100FPS on DX11 API. When I try mantle (When it works....) I get an extra 10fps if I am lucky and feels smoother. You also can check Toms GPU charts of even their recently released SMB. I own Asus 144hz and never can go back to playing FPS on something less. I just wish they will catch up to my golden days with the CRTs refresh rates .