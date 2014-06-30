BenQ RL2460HT 24-Inch Monitor Review: Is Gaming Good At 60 Hz?

Results: Viewing Angles And Uniformity

The more monitors we test, the more we can see that off-axis viewing performance is dependent not only on pixel structure (IPS, PLS, TN, etc.) but also the backlight technology and the quality of the anti-glare layer.

The image above looks a lot like our shots of the XL2720Z. The side views are quite red in tint, with a loss of detail in the darker levels of the pattern. The vertical views look very washed-out, and the dark steps become a uniform shade of gray. If you use the RL2460HT in a multi-monitor setup, place the side screens carefully to maintain image integrity. This remains an issue for TN-based panels. But when you're sitting directly in front of your monitor, the problem isn't as severe.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

To measure screen uniformity, zero percent and 100-percent full-field patterns are used, and nine points are sampled. First, we establish a baseline measurement at the center of each screen. Then the surrounding eight points are measured and their values expressed as a percentage of the baseline, either above or below. This number gets averaged. It is important to remember that we only test the review sample each vendor sends us. Other examples of the same monitor can measure differently in this metric.

First up is black field uniformity.

We always observe the field patterns with our eyes before measuring them. If either black or white uniformity measures less than 10 percent, it constitutes an invisible error. The RL2460HT’s result of 6.43 percent in the black field test is very good. Even at the highest backlight setting, we couldn’t see any problems.

Here’s the white field measurement:

We were able to see a slightly darker region on the display’s left side. It extended about two inches in from the bezel. In actual content, the error was not visible. The measured result of 11.01 percent is only slightly above our standard. Other samples might measure better than ours.

Screen Uniformity: Color

To measure color uniformity, we display an 80-percent white field and measure the Delta E error of the same nine points on the screen. Then we subtract the lowest value from the highest to arrive at the result. A smaller number means a display is more uniform. Any value below three means a variation that is invisible to the naked eye.

Color uniformity can vary greatly from sample to sample of the same display. The RL2460HT’s result of 1.31 Delta E is invisible to the naked eye, though. Our 80-percent field pattern looks smooth and uniform with no perceptible color tints anywhere on the screen.